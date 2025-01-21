Swastika Investmart Q3 Results 2025:Swastika Investmart declared their Q3 results on 20 Jan, 2025, showcasing a remarkable performance with a profit increase of 96.46% year-over-year. The company reported a profit of ₹6.11 crore and revenue of ₹34.16 crore, marking a revenue growth of 24.26% compared to the same quarter last year.

Despite the strong year-over-year growth, the company faced challenges compared to the previous quarter, with both revenue and profit declining by 15.49%. Selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a reduction of 3.7% quarter-over-quarter while increasing by 21.09% year-over-year.

The operating income reflected a decrease of 15.06% from the previous quarter but showed a significant year-over-year increase of 130.28%. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 rose to ₹4.4, which is an increase of 95.56% year-over-year.

Swastika Investmart has shown strong performance in the stock market, delivering an 8.34% return in the last week, a 10.54% return over the past six months, and a 4.1% year-to-date return.

Currently, Swastika Investmart holds a market capitalization of ₹274.07 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹234 and a low of ₹95.06, indicating a robust market positioning.

Swastika Investmart Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 34.16 40.42 -15.49% 27.49 +24.26% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 9.36 9.72 -3.7% 7.73 +21.09% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.31 0.3 +3.33% 0.31 -0% Total Operating Expense 25.88 30.67 -15.62% 23.89 +8.33% Operating Income 8.29 9.76 -15.06% 3.6 +130.28% Net Income Before Taxes 8.32 9.79 -15.02% 3.6 +131.11% Net Income 6.11 7.23 -15.49% 3.11 +96.46% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.4 5.16 -14.73% 2.25 +95.56%