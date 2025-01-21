Swastika Investmart Q3 Results 2025:Swastika Investmart declared their Q3 results on 20 Jan, 2025, showcasing a remarkable performance with a profit increase of 96.46% year-over-year. The company reported a profit of ₹6.11 crore and revenue of ₹34.16 crore, marking a revenue growth of 24.26% compared to the same quarter last year.
Despite the strong year-over-year growth, the company faced challenges compared to the previous quarter, with both revenue and profit declining by 15.49%. Selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a reduction of 3.7% quarter-over-quarter while increasing by 21.09% year-over-year.
The operating income reflected a decrease of 15.06% from the previous quarter but showed a significant year-over-year increase of 130.28%. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 rose to ₹4.4, which is an increase of 95.56% year-over-year.
Swastika Investmart has shown strong performance in the stock market, delivering an 8.34% return in the last week, a 10.54% return over the past six months, and a 4.1% year-to-date return.
Currently, Swastika Investmart holds a market capitalization of ₹274.07 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹234 and a low of ₹95.06, indicating a robust market positioning.
Swastika Investmart Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|34.16
|40.42
|-15.49%
|27.49
|+24.26%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|9.36
|9.72
|-3.7%
|7.73
|+21.09%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.31
|0.3
|+3.33%
|0.31
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|25.88
|30.67
|-15.62%
|23.89
|+8.33%
|Operating Income
|8.29
|9.76
|-15.06%
|3.6
|+130.28%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|8.32
|9.79
|-15.02%
|3.6
|+131.11%
|Net Income
|6.11
|7.23
|-15.49%
|3.11
|+96.46%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.4
|5.16
|-14.73%
|2.25
|+95.56%
