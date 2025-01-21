Swastika Investmart Q3 Results 2025 on 21 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 96.46% YOY, profit at ₹6.11 crore and revenue at ₹34.16 crore

Swastika Investmart Q3 Results 2025 on 21 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 24.26% YoY & profit increased by 96.46% YoY, profit at 6.11 crore and revenue at 34.16 crore

Published21 Jan 2025, 11:08 AM IST
Swastika Investmart Q3 Results 2025 on 21 Jan, 2025

Swastika Investmart Q3 Results 2025:Swastika Investmart declared their Q3 results on 20 Jan, 2025, showcasing a remarkable performance with a profit increase of 96.46% year-over-year. The company reported a profit of 6.11 crore and revenue of 34.16 crore, marking a revenue growth of 24.26% compared to the same quarter last year.

Despite the strong year-over-year growth, the company faced challenges compared to the previous quarter, with both revenue and profit declining by 15.49%. Selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a reduction of 3.7% quarter-over-quarter while increasing by 21.09% year-over-year.

The operating income reflected a decrease of 15.06% from the previous quarter but showed a significant year-over-year increase of 130.28%. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 rose to 4.4, which is an increase of 95.56% year-over-year.

Swastika Investmart has shown strong performance in the stock market, delivering an 8.34% return in the last week, a 10.54% return over the past six months, and a 4.1% year-to-date return.

Currently, Swastika Investmart holds a market capitalization of 274.07 crore, with a 52-week high of 234 and a low of 95.06, indicating a robust market positioning.

Swastika Investmart Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue34.1640.42-15.49%27.49+24.26%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total9.369.72-3.7%7.73+21.09%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.310.3+3.33%0.31-0%
Total Operating Expense25.8830.67-15.62%23.89+8.33%
Operating Income8.299.76-15.06%3.6+130.28%
Net Income Before Taxes8.329.79-15.02%3.6+131.11%
Net Income6.117.23-15.49%3.11+96.46%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.45.16-14.73%2.25+95.56%
FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹6.11Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹34.16Cr

First Published:21 Jan 2025, 11:08 AM IST
