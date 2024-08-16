Swati Projects Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 191.61% YOY

Swati Projects Q1 Results Live : Swati Projects declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, showcasing significant growth. The company reported a topline increase of 12.73% year-on-year (YoY), highlighting a robust revenue performance. Additionally, the profit surged by an impressive 191.61% YoY, marking a remarkable achievement for the company.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Swati Projects experienced a slight decline in revenue by 2.82%. However, the profit continued its upward trajectory, increasing by 4.19% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). This indicates strong operational efficiency and cost management.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a marginal rise of 0.24% QoQ, but witnessed a substantial increase of 68.6% YoY. This significant YoY increase in SG&A expenses could be attributed to expanded operations and increased investment in growth initiatives.

Operating income for Swati Projects showed a positive trend, rising by 4.95% QoQ and an astounding 191.62% YoY. This substantial growth in operating income underscores the company's successful efforts in enhancing operational performance and profitability.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.17, reflecting a 191.6% YoY increase. This significant rise in EPS indicates strong earnings growth, which is likely to be well-received by investors and analysts alike.

Swati Projects Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.38 0.39 -2.82% 0.34 +12.73% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.08 0.08 +0.24% 0.05 +68.6% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.02 0.05 -56.58% 0.01 +79.91% Total Operating Expense 0.21 0.23 -8.32% 0.28 -24.74% Operating Income 0.17 0.16 +4.95% 0.06 +191.62% Net Income Before Taxes 0.17 0.16 +4.19% 0.06 +191.61% Net Income 0.17 0.16 +4.19% 0.06 +191.61% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.17 0.16 +6.25% 0.06 +191.6%