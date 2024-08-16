Swati Projects Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 191.61% YOY

Swati Projects Q1 Results Live : Swati Projects declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, showcasing significant growth. The company reported a topline increase of 12.73% year-on-year (YoY), highlighting a robust revenue performance. Additionally, the profit surged by an impressive 191.61% YoY, marking a remarkable achievement for the company.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Swati Projects experienced a slight decline in revenue by 2.82%. However, the profit continued its upward trajectory, increasing by 4.19% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). This indicates strong operational efficiency and cost management.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a marginal rise of 0.24% QoQ, but witnessed a substantial increase of 68.6% YoY. This significant YoY increase in SG&A expenses could be attributed to expanded operations and increased investment in growth initiatives.
Operating income for Swati Projects showed a positive trend, rising by 4.95% QoQ and an astounding 191.62% YoY. This substantial growth in operating income underscores the company's successful efforts in enhancing operational performance and profitability.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.17, reflecting a 191.6% YoY increase. This significant rise in EPS indicates strong earnings growth, which is likely to be well-received by investors and analysts alike.
Swati Projects Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.38
|0.39
|-2.82%
|0.34
|+12.73%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.08
|0.08
|+0.24%
|0.05
|+68.6%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.02
|0.05
|-56.58%
|0.01
|+79.91%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.21
|0.23
|-8.32%
|0.28
|-24.74%
|Operating Income
|0.17
|0.16
|+4.95%
|0.06
|+191.62%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.17
|0.16
|+4.19%
|0.06
|+191.61%
|Net Income
|0.17
|0.16
|+4.19%
|0.06
|+191.61%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.17
|0.16
|+6.25%
|0.06
|+191.6%
