Swati Projects Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 191.61% YOY

Published16 Aug 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Swati Projects Q1 Results Live : Swati Projects declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, showcasing significant growth. The company reported a topline increase of 12.73% year-on-year (YoY), highlighting a robust revenue performance. Additionally, the profit surged by an impressive 191.61% YoY, marking a remarkable achievement for the company.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Swati Projects experienced a slight decline in revenue by 2.82%. However, the profit continued its upward trajectory, increasing by 4.19% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). This indicates strong operational efficiency and cost management.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a marginal rise of 0.24% QoQ, but witnessed a substantial increase of 68.6% YoY. This significant YoY increase in SG&A expenses could be attributed to expanded operations and increased investment in growth initiatives.

Operating income for Swati Projects showed a positive trend, rising by 4.95% QoQ and an astounding 191.62% YoY. This substantial growth in operating income underscores the company's successful efforts in enhancing operational performance and profitability.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.17, reflecting a 191.6% YoY increase. This significant rise in EPS indicates strong earnings growth, which is likely to be well-received by investors and analysts alike.

Swati Projects Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.380.39-2.82%0.34+12.73%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.080.08+0.24%0.05+68.6%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.020.05-56.58%0.01+79.91%
Total Operating Expense0.210.23-8.32%0.28-24.74%
Operating Income0.170.16+4.95%0.06+191.62%
Net Income Before Taxes0.170.16+4.19%0.06+191.61%
Net Income0.170.16+4.19%0.06+191.61%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.170.16+6.25%0.06+191.6%
