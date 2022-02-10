Swiggy's FY21 sales decline 27% as pandemic-induced lockdowns cripple demand

Swiggy generates bulk of its revenue through service income where it charges a commission fee to partner restaurants when an order is placed through its platform, on completion of the order. The service income fell sharply to ₹1,562 crore from ₹2,352 crore a year earlier. Other than service income, Swiggy earns through deliveries, and reported a near 75% fall in its delivery income during the year. The company also generates revenues by charging fees to restaurants to promote the restaurants on top of its food discovery suggestions and its income through it fell 19%.