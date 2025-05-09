Swiggy's Instamart losses to stabilize after co's overall Q4 losses nearly double
SummaryBroadly, Majety highlighted that the quick commerce sector is in the midst of a rapid expansion phase led by growing consumer aspirations and high competitive intensity. In the fourth quarter, Instamart added new cities to its network and ramped up its dark store count to 316 stores.
Food delivery major Swiggy said on Friday its quick commerce business Instamart is expected to reduce its losses going forward after the company’s consolidated fourth quarter net losses nearly doubled to ₹1,081.18 crore from ₹554.7 crore a year earlier. Meanwhile, revenues increased to ₹4,530.7 crore from ₹3,143.2 crore the year-ago quarter.