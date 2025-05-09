Swiggy’s Majety explained that the company added more dark stores in the fourth quarter compared to the past eight quarters cumulatively. “We gained more MTUs (monthly transacting users) than we did in the last six quarters combined. Since a significant chunk of new stores and users were added over the latter half of the quarter, their order contribution in Q4 was muted." While nearly 500 dark stores were added in FY25, almost half of them were less than a year old with the average age of these stores at about four months.