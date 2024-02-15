Swiss Military Consumer Goods Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 48.59% YoY

Swiss Military Consumer Goods Q3 FY24 Results Live: Swiss Military Consumer Goods declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 32.94% & the profit increased by 48.59% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 14.21% and the profit increased by 20.56%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.92% q-o-q and increased by 22.92% YoY.

The operating income was up by 32.1% q-o-q and increased by 57.26% YoY.

The EPS is ₹0.12 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 50% YoY.

Swiss Military Consumer Goods Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 49.74 43.55 +14.21% 37.42 +32.94% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.79 1.77 +0.92% 1.45 +22.92% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.04 0.05 -16.16% 0.06 -26.74% Total Operating Expense 46.96 41.44 +13.31% 35.65 +31.73% Operating Income 2.78 2.11 +32.1% 1.77 +57.26% Net Income Before Taxes 3.14 2.56 +22.87% 2.07 +51.63% Net Income 2.33 1.93 +20.56% 1.56 +48.59% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.12 0.1 +20% 0.08 +50%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2.33Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹49.74Cr

