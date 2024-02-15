Swiss Military Consumer Goods Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 48.59% YoY

Swiss Military Consumer Goods Q3 FY24 Results Live: Swiss Military Consumer Goods declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 32.94% & the profit increased by 48.59% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 14.21% and the profit increased by 20.56%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.92% q-o-q and increased by 22.92% YoY.
The operating income was up by 32.1% q-o-q and increased by 57.26% YoY.
The EPS is ₹0.12 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 50% YoY.
Swiss Military Consumer Goods Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|49.74
|43.55
|+14.21%
|37.42
|+32.94%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.79
|1.77
|+0.92%
|1.45
|+22.92%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.04
|0.05
|-16.16%
|0.06
|-26.74%
|Total Operating Expense
|46.96
|41.44
|+13.31%
|35.65
|+31.73%
|Operating Income
|2.78
|2.11
|+32.1%
|1.77
|+57.26%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3.14
|2.56
|+22.87%
|2.07
|+51.63%
|Net Income
|2.33
|1.93
|+20.56%
|1.56
|+48.59%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.12
|0.1
|+20%
|0.08
|+50%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2.33Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹49.74Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!