Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Swiss Military Consumer Goods Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 48.59% YoY

Swiss Military Consumer Goods Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 48.59% YoY

Livemint

Swiss Military Consumer Goods Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 32.94% YoY & profit increased by 48.59% YoY

Swiss Military Consumer Goods Q3 FY24 Results Live

Swiss Military Consumer Goods Q3 FY24 Results Live: Swiss Military Consumer Goods declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 32.94% & the profit increased by 48.59% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 14.21% and the profit increased by 20.56%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.92% q-o-q and increased by 22.92% YoY.

The operating income was up by 32.1% q-o-q and increased by 57.26% YoY.

The EPS is 0.12 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 50% YoY.

Swiss Military Consumer Goods Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue49.7443.55+14.21%37.42+32.94%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.791.77+0.92%1.45+22.92%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.040.05-16.16%0.06-26.74%
Total Operating Expense46.9641.44+13.31%35.65+31.73%
Operating Income2.782.11+32.1%1.77+57.26%
Net Income Before Taxes3.142.56+22.87%2.07+51.63%
Net Income2.331.93+20.56%1.56+48.59%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.120.1+20%0.08+50%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2.33Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹49.74Cr

