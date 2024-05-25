Swiss Military Consumer Goods Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 42.75% YOY

Swiss Military Consumer Goods Q4 Results Live : Swiss Military Consumer Goods declared their Q4 results on 22 May, 2024. The topline increased by 37.74% & the profit increased by 42.75% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.75% and the profit increased by 2.02%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.28% q-o-q & increased by 1.88% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 1.82% q-o-q & increased by 65.03% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.12 for Q4 which increased by 42.62% Y-o-Y.
Swiss Military Consumer Goods has delivered -1.64% return in the last 1 week, 31.28% return in the last 6 months, and 43.39% YTD return.
Currently, the Swiss Military Consumer Goods has a market cap of ₹543.78 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹32.25 & ₹12 respectively.
Swiss Military Consumer Goods Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|54.09
|49.74
|+8.75%
|39.27
|+37.74%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.64
|1.79
|-8.28%
|1.61
|+1.88%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.06
|0.04
|+41.72%
|0.07
|-4.87%
|Total Operating Expense
|51.26
|46.96
|+9.16%
|37.55
|+36.49%
|Operating Income
|2.83
|2.78
|+1.82%
|1.72
|+65.03%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3.2
|3.14
|+1.92%
|2.24
|+42.71%
|Net Income
|2.37
|2.33
|+2.02%
|1.66
|+42.75%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.12
|0.12
|-0%
|0.08
|+42.62%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2.37Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹54.09Cr
