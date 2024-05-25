Swiss Military Consumer Goods Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 42.75% YOY

Swiss Military Consumer Goods Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 37.74% YoY & profit increased by 42.75% YoY

Swiss Military Consumer Goods Q4 Results Live : Swiss Military Consumer Goods declared their Q4 results on 22 May, 2024. The topline increased by 37.74% & the profit increased by 42.75% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.75% and the profit increased by 2.02%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.28% q-o-q & increased by 1.88% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 1.82% q-o-q & increased by 65.03% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.12 for Q4 which increased by 42.62% Y-o-Y.

Swiss Military Consumer Goods has delivered -1.64% return in the last 1 week, 31.28% return in the last 6 months, and 43.39% YTD return.

Currently, the Swiss Military Consumer Goods has a market cap of ₹543.78 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹32.25 & ₹12 respectively.

Swiss Military Consumer Goods Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 54.09 49.74 +8.75% 39.27 +37.74% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.64 1.79 -8.28% 1.61 +1.88% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.06 0.04 +41.72% 0.07 -4.87% Total Operating Expense 51.26 46.96 +9.16% 37.55 +36.49% Operating Income 2.83 2.78 +1.82% 1.72 +65.03% Net Income Before Taxes 3.2 3.14 +1.92% 2.24 +42.71% Net Income 2.37 2.33 +2.02% 1.66 +42.75% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.12 0.12 -0% 0.08 +42.62%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2.37Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹54.09Cr

