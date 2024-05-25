Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Swiss Military Consumer Goods Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 42.75% YOY

Swiss Military Consumer Goods Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 42.75% YOY

Livemint

Swiss Military Consumer Goods Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 37.74% YoY & profit increased by 42.75% YoY

Swiss Military Consumer Goods Q4 Results Live

Swiss Military Consumer Goods Q4 Results Live : Swiss Military Consumer Goods declared their Q4 results on 22 May, 2024. The topline increased by 37.74% & the profit increased by 42.75% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.75% and the profit increased by 2.02%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.28% q-o-q & increased by 1.88% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 1.82% q-o-q & increased by 65.03% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.12 for Q4 which increased by 42.62% Y-o-Y.

Swiss Military Consumer Goods has delivered -1.64% return in the last 1 week, 31.28% return in the last 6 months, and 43.39% YTD return.

Currently, the Swiss Military Consumer Goods has a market cap of 543.78 Cr and 52wk high/low of 32.25 & 12 respectively.

Swiss Military Consumer Goods Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue54.0949.74+8.75%39.27+37.74%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.641.79-8.28%1.61+1.88%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.060.04+41.72%0.07-4.87%
Total Operating Expense51.2646.96+9.16%37.55+36.49%
Operating Income2.832.78+1.82%1.72+65.03%
Net Income Before Taxes3.23.14+1.92%2.24+42.71%
Net Income2.372.33+2.02%1.66+42.75%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.120.12-0%0.08+42.62%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2.37Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹54.09Cr

