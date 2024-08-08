Switchingechnologies Gunther Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 19.72% YOY

Switchingechnologies Gunther Q1 Results Live : Switchingechnologies Gunther announced their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 24.43% compared to the same quarter last year. The company also saw a decrease in loss by 19.72% year-on-year.

Quarter-on-quarter, the revenue declined by 4.56% while the loss increased significantly by 140.69%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a slight decline of 1.8% sequentially and a slight increase of 0.37% year-on-year.

Operating income took a hit, decreasing by 146.44% quarter-on-quarter but showing a positive increase of 23.5% year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-6.65, marking a 19.78% increase year-on-year.

In terms of returns, Switchingechnologies Gunther delivered 1.28% in the last week, while showing a negative return of -3.96% in the last 6 months. The Year-to-Date (YTD) return stands at 9.79%.

Currently, Switchingechnologies Gunther boasts a market cap of ₹18.24 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹98 & ₹43.26 respectively.

Switchingechnologies Gunther Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1.86 1.95 -4.56% 2.46 -24.43% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.48 1.5 -1.8% 1.47 +0.37% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.02 0.02 -0.96% 0.02 +26.99% Total Operating Expense 3.52 -1.62 +317.6% 4.63 -24% Operating Income -1.66 3.57 -146.44% -2.17 +23.5% Net Income Before Taxes -1.63 4.01 -140.69% -2.03 +19.72% Net Income -1.63 4.01 -140.69% -2.03 +19.72% Diluted Normalized EPS -6.65 -6.57 -1.23% -8.29 +19.78%