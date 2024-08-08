Switchingechnologies Gunther Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 19.72% YOY

Switchingechnologies Gunther Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 24.43% YoY & loss decreased by 19.72% YoY

Livemint
Published8 Aug 2024, 11:29 AM IST
Switchingechnologies Gunther Q1 Results Live
Switchingechnologies Gunther Q1 Results Live

Switchingechnologies Gunther Q1 Results Live : Switchingechnologies Gunther announced their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 24.43% compared to the same quarter last year. The company also saw a decrease in loss by 19.72% year-on-year.

Quarter-on-quarter, the revenue declined by 4.56% while the loss increased significantly by 140.69%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a slight decline of 1.8% sequentially and a slight increase of 0.37% year-on-year.

Operating income took a hit, decreasing by 146.44% quarter-on-quarter but showing a positive increase of 23.5% year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at -6.65, marking a 19.78% increase year-on-year.

In terms of returns, Switchingechnologies Gunther delivered 1.28% in the last week, while showing a negative return of -3.96% in the last 6 months. The Year-to-Date (YTD) return stands at 9.79%.

Currently, Switchingechnologies Gunther boasts a market cap of 18.24 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 98 & 43.26 respectively.

Switchingechnologies Gunther Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1.861.95-4.56%2.46-24.43%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.481.5-1.8%1.47+0.37%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.020.02-0.96%0.02+26.99%
Total Operating Expense3.52-1.62+317.6%4.63-24%
Operating Income-1.663.57-146.44%-2.17+23.5%
Net Income Before Taxes-1.634.01-140.69%-2.03+19.72%
Net Income-1.634.01-140.69%-2.03+19.72%
Diluted Normalized EPS-6.65-6.57-1.23%-8.29+19.78%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹-1.63Cr
₹1.86Cr
First Published:8 Aug 2024, 11:29 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsSwitchingechnologies Gunther Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 19.72% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    298.85
    11:39 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    -1.4 (-0.47%)

    Tata Steel

    151.20
    11:39 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    -2.65 (-1.72%)

    Tata Power

    422.20
    11:39 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    -8.05 (-1.87%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    323.85
    11:39 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    -5.1 (-1.55%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Route Mobile

    1,611.00
    11:23 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    109.05 (7.26%)

    Laxmi Organic Industries

    275.50
    11:24 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    18.65 (7.26%)

    Triveni Turbines

    683.85
    11:24 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    45.8 (7.18%)

    DCM Shriram

    1,164.55
    11:23 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    68.9 (6.29%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,389.00100.00
      Chennai
      69,975.00-1,282.00
      Delhi
      70,940.00236.00
      Kolkata
      70,871.0029.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue