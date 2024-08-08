Switchingechnologies Gunther Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 19.72% YOY

Switchingechnologies Gunther Q1 Results Live : Switchingechnologies Gunther announced their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 24.43% compared to the same quarter last year. The company also saw a decrease in loss by 19.72% year-on-year.
Quarter-on-quarter, the revenue declined by 4.56% while the loss increased significantly by 140.69%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a slight decline of 1.8% sequentially and a slight increase of 0.37% year-on-year.
Operating income took a hit, decreasing by 146.44% quarter-on-quarter but showing a positive increase of 23.5% year-on-year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-6.65, marking a 19.78% increase year-on-year.
In terms of returns, Switchingechnologies Gunther delivered 1.28% in the last week, while showing a negative return of -3.96% in the last 6 months. The Year-to-Date (YTD) return stands at 9.79%.
Currently, Switchingechnologies Gunther boasts a market cap of ₹18.24 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹98 & ₹43.26 respectively.
Switchingechnologies Gunther Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1.86
|1.95
|-4.56%
|2.46
|-24.43%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.48
|1.5
|-1.8%
|1.47
|+0.37%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.02
|0.02
|-0.96%
|0.02
|+26.99%
|Total Operating Expense
|3.52
|-1.62
|+317.6%
|4.63
|-24%
|Operating Income
|-1.66
|3.57
|-146.44%
|-2.17
|+23.5%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-1.63
|4.01
|-140.69%
|-2.03
|+19.72%
|Net Income
|-1.63
|4.01
|-140.69%
|-2.03
|+19.72%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-6.65
|-6.57
|-1.23%
|-8.29
|+19.78%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-1.63Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹1.86Cr
