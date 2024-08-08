Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Switchingechnologies Gunther Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 19.72% YOY

Switchingechnologies Gunther Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 19.72% YOY

Livemint

Switchingechnologies Gunther Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 24.43% YoY & loss decreased by 19.72% YoY

Switchingechnologies Gunther Q1 Results Live

Switchingechnologies Gunther Q1 Results Live : Switchingechnologies Gunther announced their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 24.43% compared to the same quarter last year. The company also saw a decrease in loss by 19.72% year-on-year.

Quarter-on-quarter, the revenue declined by 4.56% while the loss increased significantly by 140.69%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a slight decline of 1.8% sequentially and a slight increase of 0.37% year-on-year.

Operating income took a hit, decreasing by 146.44% quarter-on-quarter but showing a positive increase of 23.5% year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at -6.65, marking a 19.78% increase year-on-year.

In terms of returns, Switchingechnologies Gunther delivered 1.28% in the last week, while showing a negative return of -3.96% in the last 6 months. The Year-to-Date (YTD) return stands at 9.79%.

Currently, Switchingechnologies Gunther boasts a market cap of 18.24 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 98 & 43.26 respectively.

Switchingechnologies Gunther Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1.861.95-4.56%2.46-24.43%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.481.5-1.8%1.47+0.37%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.020.02-0.96%0.02+26.99%
Total Operating Expense3.52-1.62+317.6%4.63-24%
Operating Income-1.663.57-146.44%-2.17+23.5%
Net Income Before Taxes-1.634.01-140.69%-2.03+19.72%
Net Income-1.634.01-140.69%-2.03+19.72%
Diluted Normalized EPS-6.65-6.57-1.23%-8.29+19.78%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-1.63Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹1.86Cr

