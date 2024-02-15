Switchingechnologies Gunther Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss falls by 9.26% YOY

Switchingechnologies Gunther declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 29.89% & the loss decreased by 9.26% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 20.21% and the loss increased by 78.61%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.11% q-o-q & increased by 19.14% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 71.99% q-o-q & decreased by 5.46% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-13.52 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 9.26% Y-o-Y.
Switchingechnologies Gunther has delivered -9.15% return in the last 1 week, 6.52% return in last 6 months and 5.97% YTD return.
Currently the Switchingechnologies Gunther has a market cap of ₹17.6 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹85.99 & ₹26.05 respectively.
Switchingechnologies Gunther Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1.89
|2.37
|-20.21%
|2.7
|-29.89%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.5
|1.37
|+9.11%
|1.26
|+19.14%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.02
|0.02
|+1.46%
|0.02
|+25.9%
|Total Operating Expense
|5.12
|4.25
|+20.53%
|5.76
|-11.1%
|Operating Income
|-3.23
|-1.88
|-71.99%
|-3.06
|-5.46%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-3.31
|-1.85
|-78.61%
|-3.65
|+9.26%
|Net Income
|-3.31
|-1.85
|-78.61%
|-3.65
|+9.26%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-13.52
|-7.57
|-78.6%
|-14.9
|+9.26%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-3.31Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1.89Cr
