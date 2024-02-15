Hello User
Switchingechnologies Gunther Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss falls by 9.26% YOY

Switchingechnologies Gunther Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss falls by 9.26% YOY

Livemint

Switchingechnologies Gunther Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 29.89% YoY & loss decreased by 9.26% YoY

Switchingechnologies Gunther Q3 FY24 Results Live

Switchingechnologies Gunther declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 29.89% & the loss decreased by 9.26% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 20.21% and the loss increased by 78.61%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.11% q-o-q & increased by 19.14% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 71.99% q-o-q & decreased by 5.46% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -13.52 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 9.26% Y-o-Y.

Switchingechnologies Gunther has delivered -9.15% return in the last 1 week, 6.52% return in last 6 months and 5.97% YTD return.

Currently the Switchingechnologies Gunther has a market cap of 17.6 Cr and 52wk high/low of 85.99 & 26.05 respectively.

Switchingechnologies Gunther Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1.892.37-20.21%2.7-29.89%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.51.37+9.11%1.26+19.14%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.020.02+1.46%0.02+25.9%
Total Operating Expense5.124.25+20.53%5.76-11.1%
Operating Income-3.23-1.88-71.99%-3.06-5.46%
Net Income Before Taxes-3.31-1.85-78.61%-3.65+9.26%
Net Income-3.31-1.85-78.61%-3.65+9.26%
Diluted Normalized EPS-13.52-7.57-78.6%-14.9+9.26%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-3.31Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1.89Cr

