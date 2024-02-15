Switchingechnologies Gunther Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss falls by 9.26% YOY

Switchingechnologies Gunther declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 29.89% & the loss decreased by 9.26% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 20.21% and the loss increased by 78.61%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.11% q-o-q & increased by 19.14% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 71.99% q-o-q & decreased by 5.46% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-13.52 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 9.26% Y-o-Y.

Switchingechnologies Gunther has delivered -9.15% return in the last 1 week, 6.52% return in last 6 months and 5.97% YTD return.

Currently the Switchingechnologies Gunther has a market cap of ₹17.6 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹85.99 & ₹26.05 respectively.

Switchingechnologies Gunther Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1.89 2.37 -20.21% 2.7 -29.89% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.5 1.37 +9.11% 1.26 +19.14% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.02 0.02 +1.46% 0.02 +25.9% Total Operating Expense 5.12 4.25 +20.53% 5.76 -11.1% Operating Income -3.23 -1.88 -71.99% -3.06 -5.46% Net Income Before Taxes -3.31 -1.85 -78.61% -3.65 +9.26% Net Income -3.31 -1.85 -78.61% -3.65 +9.26% Diluted Normalized EPS -13.52 -7.57 -78.6% -14.9 +9.26%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-3.31Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1.89Cr

