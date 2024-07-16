Sybly Industries Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 88.73% YOY

Sybly Industries Q1 Results Live : Sybly Industries announced their Q1 results on 15 Jul, 2024, showing a 0% decrease in revenue and an 88.73% decrease in profit compared to the same quarter last year.

The company experienced a significant decline of 100% in revenue from the previous quarter, but managed to increase profit by 100.36%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decrease of 58.69% quarter-on-quarter and 35.11% year-on-year.

Operating income, on the other hand, showed a positive trend with a 65.42% increase quarter-on-quarter and a 31.56% increase year-on-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-0.1, marking a 38.07% increase year-on-year.

In terms of market performance, Sybly Industries delivered returns of 11.67% in the last week, 43.57% in the last 6 months, and 46.18% year-to-date.

Currently, the company has a market capitalization of ₹7.36 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹9.57 and ₹4.21 respectively.

Sybly Industries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 0.02 -100% 0 -0% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.03 0.08 -58.69% 0.05 -35.11% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0.03 -100% 0.03 -100% Total Operating Expense 0.09 0.28 -67.53% 0.14 -31.56% Operating Income -0.09 -0.27 +65.42% -0.14 +31.56% Net Income Before Taxes 0.01 -4.86 +100.27% 0.12 -88.73% Net Income 0.01 -3.65 +100.36% 0.12 -88.73% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.1 -1 +89.86% -0.16 +38.07%