Sybly Industries Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 88.73% YOY

First Published16 Jul 2024, 11:31 AM IST
Sybly Industries Q1 Results Live : Sybly Industries announced their Q1 results on 15 Jul, 2024, showing a 0% decrease in revenue and an 88.73% decrease in profit compared to the same quarter last year.

The company experienced a significant decline of 100% in revenue from the previous quarter, but managed to increase profit by 100.36%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decrease of 58.69% quarter-on-quarter and 35.11% year-on-year.

Operating income, on the other hand, showed a positive trend with a 65.42% increase quarter-on-quarter and a 31.56% increase year-on-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at -0.1, marking a 38.07% increase year-on-year.

In terms of market performance, Sybly Industries delivered returns of 11.67% in the last week, 43.57% in the last 6 months, and 46.18% year-to-date.

Currently, the company has a market capitalization of 7.36 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 9.57 and 4.21 respectively.

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue00.02-100%0-0%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.030.08-58.69%0.05-35.11%
Depreciation/ Amortization00.03-100%0.03-100%
Total Operating Expense0.090.28-67.53%0.14-31.56%
Operating Income-0.09-0.27+65.42%-0.14+31.56%
Net Income Before Taxes0.01-4.86+100.27%0.12-88.73%
Net Income0.01-3.65+100.36%0.12-88.73%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.1-1+89.86%-0.16+38.07%
