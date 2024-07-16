Sybly Industries Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 88.73% YOY

Sybly Industries Q1 Results Live : Sybly Industries announced their Q1 results on 15 Jul, 2024, showing a 0% decrease in revenue and an 88.73% decrease in profit compared to the same quarter last year.
The company experienced a significant decline of 100% in revenue from the previous quarter, but managed to increase profit by 100.36%.
Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decrease of 58.69% quarter-on-quarter and 35.11% year-on-year.
Operating income, on the other hand, showed a positive trend with a 65.42% increase quarter-on-quarter and a 31.56% increase year-on-year.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-0.1, marking a 38.07% increase year-on-year.
In terms of market performance, Sybly Industries delivered returns of 11.67% in the last week, 43.57% in the last 6 months, and 46.18% year-to-date.
Currently, the company has a market capitalization of ₹7.36 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹9.57 and ₹4.21 respectively.
Sybly Industries Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0
|0.02
|-100%
|0
|-0%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.03
|0.08
|-58.69%
|0.05
|-35.11%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0.03
|-100%
|0.03
|-100%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.09
|0.28
|-67.53%
|0.14
|-31.56%
|Operating Income
|-0.09
|-0.27
|+65.42%
|-0.14
|+31.56%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.01
|-4.86
|+100.27%
|0.12
|-88.73%
|Net Income
|0.01
|-3.65
|+100.36%
|0.12
|-88.73%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.1
|-1
|+89.86%
|-0.16
|+38.07%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.01Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹0Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!