Symphony Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 266.67% YOY

Symphony Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 75.83% YoY & profit increased by 266.67% YoY

Livemint
Published8 Aug 2024, 11:29 AM IST
Symphony Q1 Results Live
Symphony Q1 Results Live

Symphony Q1 Results Live : Symphony, a leading company, announced its Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024. The topline surged by 75.83% and the profit soared by an impressive 266.67% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Symphony experienced a revenue growth of 59.94% and a profit increase of 83.33%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a significant increase of 95.45% q-o-q and rose by 19.44% Y-o-Y.

Operating income witnessed a substantial rise of 107.84% q-o-q and a remarkable increase of 523.53% Y-o-Y.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 12.76, marking a substantial increase of 247.75% Y-o-Y.

Symphony's stock has delivered strong returns with 25.85% in the last 1 week, 58.83% in the last 6 months, and 71.11% YTD return.

The current market cap of Symphony is 10335.96 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 1559 & 820 respectively.

As of 08 Aug, 2024, out of 7 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts rated it as Sell, 2 as Hold, 1 as Buy, and 2 as Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of 08 Aug, 2024, was to Buy Symphony's stock.

Additionally, Symphony declared an interim dividend of 1.0. The record date for the dividend is 14 Aug, 2024, and the ex-dividend date is also set for 14 Aug, 2024.

Symphony Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue531332+59.94%302+75.83%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total8644+95.45%72+19.44%
Depreciation/ Amortization56-16.67%7-28.57%
Total Operating Expense425281+51.25%285+49.12%
Operating Income10651+107.84%17+523.53%
Net Income Before Taxes11258+93.1%30+273.33%
Net Income8848+83.33%24+266.67%
Diluted Normalized EPS12.767.02+81.77%3.67+247.75%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

FAQs
₹88Cr
₹531Cr
First Published:8 Aug 2024, 11:29 AM IST
