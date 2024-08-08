Symphony Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 266.67% YOY

Symphony Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 75.83% YoY & profit increased by 266.67% YoY

Symphony Q1 Results Live : Symphony, a leading company, announced its Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024. The topline surged by 75.83% and the profit soared by an impressive 266.67% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Symphony experienced a revenue growth of 59.94% and a profit increase of 83.33%.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a significant increase of 95.45% q-o-q and rose by 19.44% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income witnessed a substantial rise of 107.84% q-o-q and a remarkable increase of 523.53% Y-o-Y.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹12.76, marking a substantial increase of 247.75% Y-o-Y.

Symphony's stock has delivered strong returns with 25.85% in the last 1 week, 58.83% in the last 6 months, and 71.11% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The current market cap of Symphony is ₹10335.96 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹1559 & ₹820 respectively.

As of 08 Aug, 2024, out of 7 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts rated it as Sell, 2 as Hold, 1 as Buy, and 2 as Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of 08 Aug, 2024, was to Buy Symphony's stock. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, Symphony declared an interim dividend of ₹1.0. The record date for the dividend is 14 Aug, 2024, and the ex-dividend date is also set for 14 Aug, 2024.

Symphony Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 531 332 +59.94% 302 +75.83% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 86 44 +95.45% 72 +19.44% Depreciation/ Amortization 5 6 -16.67% 7 -28.57% Total Operating Expense 425 281 +51.25% 285 +49.12% Operating Income 106 51 +107.84% 17 +523.53% Net Income Before Taxes 112 58 +93.1% 30 +273.33% Net Income 88 48 +83.33% 24 +266.67% Diluted Normalized EPS 12.76 7.02 +81.77% 3.67 +247.75%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹88Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹531Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar