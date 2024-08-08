Symphony Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 266.67% YOY

Symphony Q1 Results Live : Symphony, a leading company, announced its Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024. The topline surged by 75.83% and the profit soared by an impressive 266.67% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Symphony experienced a revenue growth of 59.94% and a profit increase of 83.33%.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a significant increase of 95.45% q-o-q and rose by 19.44% Y-o-Y.
Operating income witnessed a substantial rise of 107.84% q-o-q and a remarkable increase of 523.53% Y-o-Y.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹12.76, marking a substantial increase of 247.75% Y-o-Y.
Symphony's stock has delivered strong returns with 25.85% in the last 1 week, 58.83% in the last 6 months, and 71.11% YTD return.
The current market cap of Symphony is ₹10335.96 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹1559 & ₹820 respectively.
As of 08 Aug, 2024, out of 7 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts rated it as Sell, 2 as Hold, 1 as Buy, and 2 as Strong Buy.
The consensus recommendation as of 08 Aug, 2024, was to Buy Symphony's stock.
Additionally, Symphony declared an interim dividend of ₹1.0. The record date for the dividend is 14 Aug, 2024, and the ex-dividend date is also set for 14 Aug, 2024.
Symphony Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|531
|332
|+59.94%
|302
|+75.83%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|86
|44
|+95.45%
|72
|+19.44%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5
|6
|-16.67%
|7
|-28.57%
|Total Operating Expense
|425
|281
|+51.25%
|285
|+49.12%
|Operating Income
|106
|51
|+107.84%
|17
|+523.53%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|112
|58
|+93.1%
|30
|+273.33%
|Net Income
|88
|48
|+83.33%
|24
|+266.67%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|12.76
|7.02
|+81.77%
|3.67
|+247.75%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹88Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹531Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar