Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Symphony Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 60% YoY

Symphony Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 60% YoY

Livemint

Symphony Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 14.55% YoY & profit increased by 60% YoY.

Symphony Q2 Results Live

Symphony Q2 Results Live : Symphony has announced its Q2 results on October 29, 2024, showcasing a robust performance with a revenue increase of 14.55% year-over-year and a striking 60% rise in profit. Despite this impressive annual growth, the company faced challenges compared to the previous quarter, where revenue and profit declined by 40.68% and 36.36%, respectively.

In terms of operating expenses, Symphony reported a significant decline of 47.67% in selling, general, and administrative expenses quarter-over-quarter, although these expenses rose by 18.42% year-over-year. This efficiency in managing expenses contributed positively to the company's profitability.

The operating income for the quarter witnessed a decline of 45.28% compared to the previous quarter, yet it marked a substantial increase of 70.59% year-over-year. This highlights Symphony's ability to enhance its operational performance over a longer time frame despite recent quarterly challenges.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 8.11, reflecting a year-over-year growth of 60.28%. This positive EPS growth is indicative of Symphony's strong financial health and its commitment to delivering value to shareholders.

Over the last week, Symphony has delivered a negative return of -12.32%. However, the company has shown impressive returns over the past six months at 51.8% and an outstanding 67.48% year-to-date return, suggesting a strong recovery and growth trajectory in the long run.

Currently, Symphony has a market capitalization of 10,074.78 Cr, with a 52-week high of 1880.95 and a low of 820, indicating considerable volatility yet potential in its stock performance.

As of October 31, 2024, out of seven analysts covering Symphony, ratings are mixed with two analysts recommending a 'Sell', two suggesting 'Hold', one 'Buy', and two 'Strong Buy'. The consensus recommendation remains a 'Buy', signaling confidence in Symphony's future prospects.

In addition to its impressive financial results, Symphony has declared an interim dividend of 2.0. The record date for this dividend is set for November 7, 2024, along with the ex-dividend date, providing an additional incentive for investors.

Symphony Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue315531-40.68%275+14.55%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4586-47.67%38+18.42%
Depreciation/ Amortization65+20%7-14.29%
Total Operating Expense257425-39.53%241+6.64%
Operating Income58106-45.28%34+70.59%
Net Income Before Taxes76112-32.14%43+76.74%
Net Income5688-36.36%35+60%
Diluted Normalized EPS8.1112.76-36.44%5.06+60.28%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹56Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹315Cr

