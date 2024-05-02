Symphony Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 211.28% YOY

Symphony Q4 Results Live : Symphony announced their Q4 results on 30 Apr, 2024, showcasing a 7.95% increase in revenue and a remarkable 211.28% rise in profit Year-on-Year (YoY).
In comparison to the previous quarter, Symphony saw a growth of 34.41% in revenue and a 17.07% increase in profit.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses surged by 25.71% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) but witnessed a decline of 24.24% Year-on-Year (YoY).
Operating income showed a significant improvement, rising by 34.21% QoQ and an impressive 219.95% YoY.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹7.02, marking a substantial 212.66% increase YoY.
Symphony's stock performance over the last week delivered a return of 0.82%, while over the last 6 months and Year-to-Date (YTD), the returns were 14.58% and 10.33% respectively.
With a market capitalization of ₹6664.69 Cr, Symphony's 52-week high/low stand at ₹1019 and ₹820 respectively.
Analysts covering the company as of 02 May, 2024 have varying ratings, with 2 analysts suggesting to Sell, 2 to Hold, 1 to Buy, and 2 to Strong Buy.
The consensus recommendation for Symphony as of 02 May, 2024 was to Buy, reflecting positive sentiment towards the company's performance.
Symphony Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|332
|247
|+34.41%
|307.56
|+7.95%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|44
|35
|+25.71%
|58.08
|-24.24%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|6
|6
|-0%
|7.45
|-19.46%
|Total Operating Expense
|281
|209
|+34.45%
|291.62
|-3.64%
|Operating Income
|51
|38
|+34.21%
|15.94
|+219.95%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|58
|50
|+16%
|22.94
|+152.83%
|Net Income
|48
|41
|+17.07%
|15.42
|+211.28%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.02
|5.91
|+18.78%
|2.25
|+212.66%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹48Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹332Cr
