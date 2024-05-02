Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Symphony Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 211.28% YOY

Symphony Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 211.28% YOY

Livemint

Symphony Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 7.95% YoY & profit increased by 211.28% YoY

Symphony Q4 Results Live

Symphony Q4 Results Live : Symphony announced their Q4 results on 30 Apr, 2024, showcasing a 7.95% increase in revenue and a remarkable 211.28% rise in profit Year-on-Year (YoY).

In comparison to the previous quarter, Symphony saw a growth of 34.41% in revenue and a 17.07% increase in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses surged by 25.71% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) but witnessed a decline of 24.24% Year-on-Year (YoY).

Operating income showed a significant improvement, rising by 34.21% QoQ and an impressive 219.95% YoY.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 7.02, marking a substantial 212.66% increase YoY.

Symphony's stock performance over the last week delivered a return of 0.82%, while over the last 6 months and Year-to-Date (YTD), the returns were 14.58% and 10.33% respectively.

With a market capitalization of 6664.69 Cr, Symphony's 52-week high/low stand at 1019 and 820 respectively.

Analysts covering the company as of 02 May, 2024 have varying ratings, with 2 analysts suggesting to Sell, 2 to Hold, 1 to Buy, and 2 to Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation for Symphony as of 02 May, 2024 was to Buy, reflecting positive sentiment towards the company's performance.

Symphony Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue332247+34.41%307.56+7.95%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4435+25.71%58.08-24.24%
Depreciation/ Amortization66-0%7.45-19.46%
Total Operating Expense281209+34.45%291.62-3.64%
Operating Income5138+34.21%15.94+219.95%
Net Income Before Taxes5850+16%22.94+152.83%
Net Income4841+17.07%15.42+211.28%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.025.91+18.78%2.25+212.66%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹48Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹332Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.