Symphony Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 211.28% YOY

Symphony Q4 Results Live : Symphony announced their Q4 results on 30 Apr, 2024, showcasing a 7.95% increase in revenue and a remarkable 211.28% rise in profit Year-on-Year (YoY).

In comparison to the previous quarter, Symphony saw a growth of 34.41% in revenue and a 17.07% increase in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses surged by 25.71% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) but witnessed a decline of 24.24% Year-on-Year (YoY).

Operating income showed a significant improvement, rising by 34.21% QoQ and an impressive 219.95% YoY.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹7.02, marking a substantial 212.66% increase YoY.

Symphony's stock performance over the last week delivered a return of 0.82%, while over the last 6 months and Year-to-Date (YTD), the returns were 14.58% and 10.33% respectively.

With a market capitalization of ₹6664.69 Cr, Symphony's 52-week high/low stand at ₹1019 and ₹820 respectively.

Analysts covering the company as of 02 May, 2024 have varying ratings, with 2 analysts suggesting to Sell, 2 to Hold, 1 to Buy, and 2 to Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation for Symphony as of 02 May, 2024 was to Buy, reflecting positive sentiment towards the company's performance.

Symphony Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 332 247 +34.41% 307.56 +7.95% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 44 35 +25.71% 58.08 -24.24% Depreciation/ Amortization 6 6 -0% 7.45 -19.46% Total Operating Expense 281 209 +34.45% 291.62 -3.64% Operating Income 51 38 +34.21% 15.94 +219.95% Net Income Before Taxes 58 50 +16% 22.94 +152.83% Net Income 48 41 +17.07% 15.42 +211.28% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.02 5.91 +18.78% 2.25 +212.66%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹48Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹332Cr

