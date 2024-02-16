Syncom Formulations India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 68.92% YoY

Syncom Formulations India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 13.52% & the profit increased by 68.92% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.04% and the profit increased by 7.52%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.17% QoQ and increased by 34.17% YoY.

The operating income was up by 6.51% QoQ and increased by 25.16% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹0.09 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 50.38% YoY.

Syncom Formulations India has delivered -1.89% return in the last 1 week, 85.12% return in the last 6 months, and 3.32% YTD return.

Currently, Syncom Formulations India has a market cap of ₹1461.7 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹18.65 & ₹4.6 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Syncom Formulations India Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 65.14 63.84 +2.04% 57.38 +13.52% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 9.74 9 +8.17% 7.26 +34.17% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.45 0.88 +64.52% 1.2 +20.33% Total Operating Expense 59.25 58.31 +1.61% 52.68 +12.48% Operating Income 5.89 5.53 +6.51% 4.7 +25.16% Net Income Before Taxes 9.36 8.45 +10.8% 5.97 +56.92% Net Income 7 6.51 +7.52% 4.14 +68.92% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.09 0.08 +12.79% 0.06 +50.38%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹7Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹65.14Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!