Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Syncom Formulations India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 68.92% YoY

Syncom Formulations India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 68.92% YoY

Livemint

Syncom Formulations India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 13.52% YoY & Profit Increased by 68.92% YoY

Syncom Formulations India Q3 FY24 Results Live

Syncom Formulations India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 13.52% & the profit increased by 68.92% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.04% and the profit increased by 7.52%.

The selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.17% QoQ and increased by 34.17% YoY.

The operating income was up by 6.51% QoQ and increased by 25.16% YoY.

The EPS is 0.09 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 50.38% YoY.

Syncom Formulations India has delivered -1.89% return in the last 1 week, 85.12% return in the last 6 months, and 3.32% YTD return.

Currently, Syncom Formulations India has a market cap of 1461.7 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 18.65 & 4.6 respectively.

Syncom Formulations India Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue65.1463.84+2.04%57.38+13.52%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total9.749+8.17%7.26+34.17%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.450.88+64.52%1.2+20.33%
Total Operating Expense59.2558.31+1.61%52.68+12.48%
Operating Income5.895.53+6.51%4.7+25.16%
Net Income Before Taxes9.368.45+10.8%5.97+56.92%
Net Income76.51+7.52%4.14+68.92%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.090.08+12.79%0.06+50.38%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹7Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹65.14Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.