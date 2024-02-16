Syncom Formulations India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 68.92% YoY

Syncom Formulations India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 13.52% & the profit increased by 68.92% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.04% and the profit increased by 7.52%.
The selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.17% QoQ and increased by 34.17% YoY.
The operating income was up by 6.51% QoQ and increased by 25.16% YoY.
The EPS is ₹0.09 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 50.38% YoY.
Syncom Formulations India has delivered -1.89% return in the last 1 week, 85.12% return in the last 6 months, and 3.32% YTD return.
Currently, Syncom Formulations India has a market cap of ₹1461.7 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹18.65 & ₹4.6 respectively.
Syncom Formulations India Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|65.14
|63.84
|+2.04%
|57.38
|+13.52%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|9.74
|9
|+8.17%
|7.26
|+34.17%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.45
|0.88
|+64.52%
|1.2
|+20.33%
|Total Operating Expense
|59.25
|58.31
|+1.61%
|52.68
|+12.48%
|Operating Income
|5.89
|5.53
|+6.51%
|4.7
|+25.16%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|9.36
|8.45
|+10.8%
|5.97
|+56.92%
|Net Income
|7
|6.51
|+7.52%
|4.14
|+68.92%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.09
|0.08
|+12.79%
|0.06
|+50.38%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹7Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹65.14Cr
