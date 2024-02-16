Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Synergy Green Industries Q3 FY24 results : profit at 2.61Cr, Revenue increased by 30.09% YoY

Synergy Green Industries Q3 FY24 results : profit at 2.61Cr, Revenue increased by 30.09% YoY

Livemint

Synergy Green Industries Q3 FY24 results : Revenue increased by 30.09% YoY & profit at 2.61Cr

Synergy Green Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live

Synergy Green Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 30.09% & the profit came at 2.61cr. It is noteworthy that Synergy Green Industries had declared a loss of 0.72cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 22.6%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 13.66% q-o-q & increased by 20.05% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 11% q-o-q & increased by 98.06% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.85 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 462.75% Y-o-Y.

Synergy Green Industries has delivered -11.9% return in the last 1 week, 67.43% return in the last 6 months, and 10.78% YTD return.

Currently, the Synergy Green Industries has a market cap of 498.01 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 435 & 108.5 respectively.

Synergy Green Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue88.2271.95+22.6%67.81+30.09%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total7.396.5+13.66%6.15+20.05%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.132.97+5.21%3.02+3.51%
Total Operating Expense81.5964.5+26.49%64.46+26.56%
Operating Income6.637.45-11%3.35+98.06%
Net Income Before Taxes3.614.37-17.51%-0.71+606.73%
Net Income2.613.21-18.43%-0.72+461.97%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.852.27-18.5%-0.51+462.75%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2.61Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹88.22Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.