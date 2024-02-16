Synergy Green Industries Q3 FY24 results : profit at 2.61Cr, Revenue increased by 30.09% YoY

Synergy Green Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 30.09% & the profit came at ₹2.61cr. It is noteworthy that Synergy Green Industries had declared a loss of ₹0.72cr in the previous fiscal year same period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 22.6%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 13.66% q-o-q & increased by 20.05% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 11% q-o-q & increased by 98.06% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.85 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 462.75% Y-o-Y.

Synergy Green Industries has delivered -11.9% return in the last 1 week, 67.43% return in the last 6 months, and 10.78% YTD return.

Currently, the Synergy Green Industries has a market cap of ₹498.01 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹435 & ₹108.5 respectively.

Synergy Green Industries Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 88.22 71.95 +22.6% 67.81 +30.09% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 7.39 6.5 +13.66% 6.15 +20.05% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.13 2.97 +5.21% 3.02 +3.51% Total Operating Expense 81.59 64.5 +26.49% 64.46 +26.56% Operating Income 6.63 7.45 -11% 3.35 +98.06% Net Income Before Taxes 3.61 4.37 -17.51% -0.71 +606.73% Net Income 2.61 3.21 -18.43% -0.72 +461.97% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.85 2.27 -18.5% -0.51 +462.75%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2.61Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹88.22Cr

