Synergy Green Industries Q3 FY24 results : profit at 2.61Cr, Revenue increased by 30.09% YoY

Synergy Green Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 30.09% & the profit came at ₹2.61cr. It is noteworthy that Synergy Green Industries had declared a loss of ₹0.72cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 22.6%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 13.66% q-o-q & increased by 20.05% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 11% q-o-q & increased by 98.06% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.85 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 462.75% Y-o-Y.
Synergy Green Industries has delivered -11.9% return in the last 1 week, 67.43% return in the last 6 months, and 10.78% YTD return.
Currently, the Synergy Green Industries has a market cap of ₹498.01 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹435 & ₹108.5 respectively.
Synergy Green Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|88.22
|71.95
|+22.6%
|67.81
|+30.09%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|7.39
|6.5
|+13.66%
|6.15
|+20.05%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.13
|2.97
|+5.21%
|3.02
|+3.51%
|Total Operating Expense
|81.59
|64.5
|+26.49%
|64.46
|+26.56%
|Operating Income
|6.63
|7.45
|-11%
|3.35
|+98.06%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3.61
|4.37
|-17.51%
|-0.71
|+606.73%
|Net Income
|2.61
|3.21
|-18.43%
|-0.72
|+461.97%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.85
|2.27
|-18.5%
|-0.51
|+462.75%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2.61Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹88.22Cr
