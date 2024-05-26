Synergy Green Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 5.16% YOY

Synergy Green Industries Q4 Results Live : Synergy Green Industries announced their Q4 results on 23 May, 2024, revealing a 3.37% decrease in revenue and a 5.16% decrease in profit compared to the same quarter last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 6.7% while the profit increased by 24.46%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses for Synergy Green Industries rose by 8.52% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 28.8% year-on-year.
The operating income also took a hit, down by 4.31% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 18.05% year-on-year.
The EPS for Q4 is reported to be ₹2.3, marking a 3.53% decrease year-on-year.
Furthermore, Synergy Green Industries has seen a -7.62% return in the last week, while enjoying a 25.49% return in the last 6 months and a 5.23% year-to-date return.
As of now, the company has a market capitalization of ₹473.07 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹435 & ₹144.55 respectively.
Synergy Green Industries Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|82.31
|88.22
|-6.7%
|85.18
|-3.37%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|8.02
|7.39
|+8.52%
|6.22
|+28.8%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.23
|3.13
|+3.26%
|3.09
|+4.67%
|Total Operating Expense
|75.97
|81.59
|-6.89%
|77.44
|-1.91%
|Operating Income
|6.35
|6.63
|-4.31%
|7.74
|-18.05%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|4.03
|3.61
|+11.87%
|4.59
|-12.05%
|Net Income
|3.25
|2.61
|+24.46%
|3.43
|-5.16%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.3
|1.85
|+24.32%
|2.38
|-3.53%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹3.25Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹82.31Cr
