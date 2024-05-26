Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Synergy Green Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 5.16% YOY

Synergy Green Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 5.16% YOY

Synergy Green Industries Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 3.37% YoY & profit decreased by 5.16% YoY

Synergy Green Industries Q4 Results Live : Synergy Green Industries announced their Q4 results on 23 May, 2024, revealing a 3.37% decrease in revenue and a 5.16% decrease in profit compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 6.7% while the profit increased by 24.46%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses for Synergy Green Industries rose by 8.52% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 28.8% year-on-year.

The operating income also took a hit, down by 4.31% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 18.05% year-on-year.

The EPS for Q4 is reported to be 2.3, marking a 3.53% decrease year-on-year.

Furthermore, Synergy Green Industries has seen a -7.62% return in the last week, while enjoying a 25.49% return in the last 6 months and a 5.23% year-to-date return.

As of now, the company has a market capitalization of 473.07 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of 435 & 144.55 respectively.

Synergy Green Industries Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue82.3188.22-6.7%85.18-3.37%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total8.027.39+8.52%6.22+28.8%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.233.13+3.26%3.09+4.67%
Total Operating Expense75.9781.59-6.89%77.44-1.91%
Operating Income6.356.63-4.31%7.74-18.05%
Net Income Before Taxes4.033.61+11.87%4.59-12.05%
Net Income3.252.61+24.46%3.43-5.16%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.31.85+24.32%2.38-3.53%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹3.25Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹82.31Cr

