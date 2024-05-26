Synergy Green Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 5.16% YOY

Synergy Green Industries Q4 Results Live : Synergy Green Industries announced their Q4 results on 23 May, 2024, revealing a 3.37% decrease in revenue and a 5.16% decrease in profit compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 6.7% while the profit increased by 24.46%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses for Synergy Green Industries rose by 8.52% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 28.8% year-on-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income also took a hit, down by 4.31% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 18.05% year-on-year.

The EPS for Q4 is reported to be ₹2.3, marking a 3.53% decrease year-on-year.

Furthermore, Synergy Green Industries has seen a -7.62% return in the last week, while enjoying a 25.49% return in the last 6 months and a 5.23% year-to-date return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of now, the company has a market capitalization of ₹473.07 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹435 & ₹144.55 respectively.

Synergy Green Industries Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 82.31 88.22 -6.7% 85.18 -3.37% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 8.02 7.39 +8.52% 6.22 +28.8% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.23 3.13 +3.26% 3.09 +4.67% Total Operating Expense 75.97 81.59 -6.89% 77.44 -1.91% Operating Income 6.35 6.63 -4.31% 7.74 -18.05% Net Income Before Taxes 4.03 3.61 +11.87% 4.59 -12.05% Net Income 3.25 2.61 +24.46% 3.43 -5.16% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.3 1.85 +24.32% 2.38 -3.53%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹3.25Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹82.31Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!