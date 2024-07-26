Syngene International Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 18.95% YOY

Syngene International Q1 Results Live : Syngene International announced their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024, reporting a decrease in revenue by 2.28% and a decline in profit by 18.95% compared to the same period last year.
Quarterly comparison reveals a significant decline, with revenue down by 13.87% and profit plummeting by 59.86% as opposed to the previous quarter.
The company experienced a rise in Selling, general & administrative expenses by 1.32% quarter-on-quarter and 6.73% year-on-year.
Operating income also took a hit, decreasing by 54.49% compared to the previous quarter and 21.63% year-on-year.
Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 were reported at ₹1.29, marking a decrease of 44.56% year-on-year.
Syngene International's stock performance showcases a 2.65% return in the last week, 14.81% return over the last 6 months, and a 12.17% year-to-date return.
With a current market cap of ₹31535.61 Cr, the company's 52-week high/low stands at ₹860.25 & ₹607.65 respectively.
Analyst ratings as of 26 Jul, 2024, indicate a mixed sentiment towards Syngene International, with 1 Strong Sell, 3 Sell, 2 Buy, and 2 Strong Buy ratings among 8 analysts covering the company.
Syngene International Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|789.7
|916.9
|-13.87%
|808.1
|-2.28%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|229.9
|226.9
|+1.32%
|215.4
|+6.73%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|106.9
|111.1
|-3.78%
|102.1
|+4.7%
|Total Operating Expense
|691.5
|701.1
|-1.37%
|682.8
|+1.27%
|Operating Income
|98.2
|215.8
|-54.49%
|125.3
|-21.63%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|101.3
|209
|-51.53%
|122.9
|-17.58%
|Net Income
|75.7
|188.6
|-59.86%
|93.4
|-18.95%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.29
|4.69
|-72.58%
|2.32
|-44.56%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹75.7Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹789.7Cr
