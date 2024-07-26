Syngene International Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 18.95% YOY

Syngene International Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 2.28% YoY & profit decreased by 18.95% YoY

Syngene International Q1 Results Live : Syngene International announced their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024, reporting a decrease in revenue by 2.28% and a decline in profit by 18.95% compared to the same period last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Quarterly comparison reveals a significant decline, with revenue down by 13.87% and profit plummeting by 59.86% as opposed to the previous quarter.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The company experienced a rise in Selling, general & administrative expenses by 1.32% quarter-on-quarter and 6.73% year-on-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income also took a hit, decreasing by 54.49% compared to the previous quarter and 21.63% year-on-year.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 were reported at ₹1.29, marking a decrease of 44.56% year-on-year.

Syngene International's stock performance showcases a 2.65% return in the last week, 14.81% return over the last 6 months, and a 12.17% year-to-date return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With a current market cap of ₹31535.61 Cr, the company's 52-week high/low stands at ₹860.25 & ₹607.65 respectively.

Analyst ratings as of 26 Jul, 2024, indicate a mixed sentiment towards Syngene International, with 1 Strong Sell, 3 Sell, 2 Buy, and 2 Strong Buy ratings among 8 analysts covering the company.

Syngene International Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 789.7 916.9 -13.87% 808.1 -2.28% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 229.9 226.9 +1.32% 215.4 +6.73% Depreciation/ Amortization 106.9 111.1 -3.78% 102.1 +4.7% Total Operating Expense 691.5 701.1 -1.37% 682.8 +1.27% Operating Income 98.2 215.8 -54.49% 125.3 -21.63% Net Income Before Taxes 101.3 209 -51.53% 122.9 -17.58% Net Income 75.7 188.6 -59.86% 93.4 -18.95% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.29 4.69 -72.58% 2.32 -44.56%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹75.7Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹789.7Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}