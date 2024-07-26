Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Syngene International Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 18.95% YOY

Syngene International Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 18.95% YOY

Livemint

Syngene International Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 2.28% YoY & profit decreased by 18.95% YoY

Syngene International Q1 Results Live

Syngene International Q1 Results Live : Syngene International announced their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024, reporting a decrease in revenue by 2.28% and a decline in profit by 18.95% compared to the same period last year.

Quarterly comparison reveals a significant decline, with revenue down by 13.87% and profit plummeting by 59.86% as opposed to the previous quarter.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The company experienced a rise in Selling, general & administrative expenses by 1.32% quarter-on-quarter and 6.73% year-on-year.

Operating income also took a hit, decreasing by 54.49% compared to the previous quarter and 21.63% year-on-year.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 were reported at 1.29, marking a decrease of 44.56% year-on-year.

Syngene International's stock performance showcases a 2.65% return in the last week, 14.81% return over the last 6 months, and a 12.17% year-to-date return.

With a current market cap of 31535.61 Cr, the company's 52-week high/low stands at 860.25 & 607.65 respectively.

Analyst ratings as of 26 Jul, 2024, indicate a mixed sentiment towards Syngene International, with 1 Strong Sell, 3 Sell, 2 Buy, and 2 Strong Buy ratings among 8 analysts covering the company.

Syngene International Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue789.7916.9-13.87%808.1-2.28%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total229.9226.9+1.32%215.4+6.73%
Depreciation/ Amortization106.9111.1-3.78%102.1+4.7%
Total Operating Expense691.5701.1-1.37%682.8+1.27%
Operating Income98.2215.8-54.49%125.3-21.63%
Net Income Before Taxes101.3209-51.53%122.9-17.58%
Net Income75.7188.6-59.86%93.4-18.95%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.294.69-72.58%2.32-44.56%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹75.7Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹789.7Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.