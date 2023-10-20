Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Syngene International Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 14.22% YOY

Syngene International Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 18.49% YoY & profit increased by 14.22% YoY

Syngene International Q2 FY24 Results

Syngene International declared their Q2 FY24 results on 17 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 18.49% & the profit increased by 14.22% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 12.62% and the profit increased by 24.73%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.69% q-o-q & increased by 8.83% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 27.69% q-o-q & increased by 10.42% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.04 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 20.25% Y-o-Y.

Syngene International has delivered -7.37% return in the last 1 week, 18.21% return in the last 6 months and 24.33% YTD return.

Currently, Syngene International has a market cap of 29097.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of 860.25 & 544.46 respectively.

As of 20 Oct, 2023, out of 8 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 20 Oct, 2023, was to Buy.

Syngene International Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue910.1808.1+12.62%768.1+18.49%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total225.5215.4+4.69%207.2+8.83%
Depreciation/ Amortization104.6102.1+2.45%90.2+15.96%
Total Operating Expense750.1682.8+9.86%623.2+20.36%
Operating Income160125.3+27.69%144.9+10.42%
Net Income Before Taxes150.7122.9+22.62%130+15.92%
Net Income116.593.4+24.73%102+14.22%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.042.32+31.14%2.53+20.25%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹116.5Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹910.1Cr

Updated: 20 Oct 2023, 02:51 AM IST
