Syngene International Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 14.22% YOY

Syngene International declared their Q2 FY24 results on 17 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 18.49% & the profit increased by 14.22% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 12.62% and the profit increased by 24.73%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.69% q-o-q & increased by 8.83% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 27.69% q-o-q & increased by 10.42% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.04 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 20.25% Y-o-Y.
Syngene International has delivered -7.37% return in the last 1 week, 18.21% return in the last 6 months and 24.33% YTD return.
Currently, Syngene International has a market cap of ₹29097.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹860.25 & ₹544.46 respectively.
As of 20 Oct, 2023, out of 8 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 20 Oct, 2023, was to Buy.
Syngene International Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|910.1
|808.1
|+12.62%
|768.1
|+18.49%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|225.5
|215.4
|+4.69%
|207.2
|+8.83%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|104.6
|102.1
|+2.45%
|90.2
|+15.96%
|Total Operating Expense
|750.1
|682.8
|+9.86%
|623.2
|+20.36%
|Operating Income
|160
|125.3
|+27.69%
|144.9
|+10.42%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|150.7
|122.9
|+22.62%
|130
|+15.92%
|Net Income
|116.5
|93.4
|+24.73%
|102
|+14.22%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.04
|2.32
|+31.14%
|2.53
|+20.25%
