Syngene International Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 14.22% YOY

Syngene International declared their Q2 FY24 results on 17 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 18.49% & the profit increased by 14.22% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 12.62% and the profit increased by 24.73%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.69% q-o-q & increased by 8.83% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 27.69% q-o-q & increased by 10.42% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹3.04 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 20.25% Y-o-Y.

Syngene International has delivered -7.37% return in the last 1 week, 18.21% return in the last 6 months and 24.33% YTD return.

Currently, Syngene International has a market cap of ₹29097.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹860.25 & ₹544.46 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 20 Oct, 2023, out of 8 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 20 Oct, 2023, was to Buy.

Syngene International Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 910.1 808.1 +12.62% 768.1 +18.49% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 225.5 215.4 +4.69% 207.2 +8.83% Depreciation/ Amortization 104.6 102.1 +2.45% 90.2 +15.96% Total Operating Expense 750.1 682.8 +9.86% 623.2 +20.36% Operating Income 160 125.3 +27.69% 144.9 +10.42% Net Income Before Taxes 150.7 122.9 +22.62% 130 +15.92% Net Income 116.5 93.4 +24.73% 102 +14.22% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.04 2.32 +31.14% 2.53 +20.25%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹116.5Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹910.1Cr

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!