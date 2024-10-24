Syngene International Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 8.93% YoY

Syngene International Q2 Results Live : Syngene International announced its Q2 results on October 23, 2024, revealing a decline in topline revenue of 2.1% year-over-year (YoY) and a profit drop of 8.93%. Despite these declines, the company showed a positive trend compared to the previous quarter, with a revenue increase of 12.83% and a significant profit rise of 40.16%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a rise of 9.4% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and an increase of 11.53% year-over-year. This uptick in expenses has contributed to the overall profit decline, highlighting the pressure on operational efficiencies.

Operating income experienced a mixed performance, growing by 31.98% q-o-q but decreasing by 19% YoY. This disparity suggests that while the company is improving its short-term performance, it is facing challenges in maintaining profitability in the long run.

Earnings per Share (EPS) stood at ₹2.64 for Q2, reflecting a decrease of 13.23% YoY. This decline in EPS aligns with the overall profit drop, raising concerns among investors about the company's financial health.

In terms of market performance, Syngene International has delivered a -5.56% return in the past week, while showcasing a more positive outlook with a 20.58% return over the last six months and a 19.3% year-to-date return. Despite recent challenges, the company has shown resilience in the medium to long term.

Currently, Syngene International has a market capitalization of ₹33,573.28 Crores, with a 52-week high of ₹945.25 and a low of ₹607.65. The stock's performance metrics indicate volatility, which could impact investor sentiment moving forward.

As of October 24, 2024, out of seven analysts covering Syngene International, opinions are mixed. One analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, three analysts have rated it Sell, while two have provided Buy ratings, and one analyst has given a Strong Buy rating, reflecting a divided outlook on the company's future performance.

Syngene International Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 891 789.7 +12.83% 910.1 -2.1% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 251.5 229.9 +9.4% 225.5 +11.53% Depreciation/ Amortization 110.9 106.9 +3.74% 104.6 +6.02% Total Operating Expense 761.4 691.5 +10.11% 750.1 +1.51% Operating Income 129.6 98.2 +31.98% 160 -19% Net Income Before Taxes 137.3 101.3 +35.54% 150.7 -8.89% Net Income 106.1 75.7 +40.16% 116.5 -8.93% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.64 1.29 +105.27% 3.04 -13.23%