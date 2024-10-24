Syngene International Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 8.93% YoY

Syngene International Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 2.1% YoY & profit decreased by 8.93% YoY.

Livemint
Published24 Oct 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Syngene International Q2 Results Live
Syngene International Q2 Results Live

Syngene International Q2 Results Live : Syngene International announced its Q2 results on October 23, 2024, revealing a decline in topline revenue of 2.1% year-over-year (YoY) and a profit drop of 8.93%. Despite these declines, the company showed a positive trend compared to the previous quarter, with a revenue increase of 12.83% and a significant profit rise of 40.16%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a rise of 9.4% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and an increase of 11.53% year-over-year. This uptick in expenses has contributed to the overall profit decline, highlighting the pressure on operational efficiencies.

Operating income experienced a mixed performance, growing by 31.98% q-o-q but decreasing by 19% YoY. This disparity suggests that while the company is improving its short-term performance, it is facing challenges in maintaining profitability in the long run.

Earnings per Share (EPS) stood at 2.64 for Q2, reflecting a decrease of 13.23% YoY. This decline in EPS aligns with the overall profit drop, raising concerns among investors about the company's financial health.

In terms of market performance, Syngene International has delivered a -5.56% return in the past week, while showcasing a more positive outlook with a 20.58% return over the last six months and a 19.3% year-to-date return. Despite recent challenges, the company has shown resilience in the medium to long term.

Currently, Syngene International has a market capitalization of 33,573.28 Crores, with a 52-week high of 945.25 and a low of 607.65. The stock's performance metrics indicate volatility, which could impact investor sentiment moving forward.

As of October 24, 2024, out of seven analysts covering Syngene International, opinions are mixed. One analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, three analysts have rated it Sell, while two have provided Buy ratings, and one analyst has given a Strong Buy rating, reflecting a divided outlook on the company's future performance.

Syngene International Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue891789.7+12.83%910.1-2.1%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total251.5229.9+9.4%225.5+11.53%
Depreciation/ Amortization110.9106.9+3.74%104.6+6.02%
Total Operating Expense761.4691.5+10.11%750.1+1.51%
Operating Income129.698.2+31.98%160-19%
Net Income Before Taxes137.3101.3+35.54%150.7-8.89%
Net Income106.175.7+40.16%116.5-8.93%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.641.29+105.27%3.04-13.23%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹106.1Cr
₹891Cr
First Published:24 Oct 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsSyngene International Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 8.93% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.00
    11:12 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    0.2 (0.13%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.40
    11:11 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    3.75 (1.4%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    125.20
    11:11 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    1.6 (1.29%)

    Hindalco Industries share price

    692.55
    11:12 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -24.9 (-3.47%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Aster DM Healthcare share price

    432.65
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    30.35 (7.54%)

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    6,758.85
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    359.45 (5.62%)

    Coforge share price

    7,721.80
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    163.35 (2.16%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,571.95
    11:04 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -0.4 (-0.02%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Hindustan Unilever share price

    2,478.25
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -179.75 (-6.76%)

    Escorts Kubota share price

    3,519.25
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -183.4 (-4.95%)

    VIP Industries share price

    483.90
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -25.1 (-4.93%)

    Craftsman Automation share price

    5,335.45
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -266.95 (-4.76%)
    More from Top Losers

    Sona Blw Precision Forgings share price

    706.50
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    64.05 (9.97%)

    Aster DM Healthcare share price

    432.65
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    30.35 (7.54%)

    Syngene International share price

    893.55
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    57.4 (6.86%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,872.40
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    179.7 (6.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,095.00450.00
      Chennai
      80,101.00450.00
      Delhi
      80,253.00450.00
      Kolkata
      80,105.00450.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.