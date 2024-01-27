Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Syngene International Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 1.64% YoY

Syngene International Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 1.64% YoY

Livemint

Syngene International Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 8.6% YoY & profit increased by 1.64% YoY

Syngene International Q3 FY24 Results Live

Syngene International declared their Q3 FY24 results on 25 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 8.6% and the profit increased by 1.64% YoY. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.22% and the profit decreased by 4.29%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.04% q-o-q and increased by 4.79% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 17.44% q-o-q and decreased by 13.09% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.84 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 4.95% Y-o-Y.

Syngene International has delivered -1.63% return in the last 1 week, -15.09% return in the last 6 months, and -2.3% YTD return.

Currently, Syngene International has a market cap of 27462.69 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 860.25 & 544.46 respectively.

As of 27 Jan, 2024, out of 7 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 27 Jan, 2024, was to Buy.

Syngene International Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue853.5910.1-6.22%785.9+8.6%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total220.9225.5-2.04%210.8+4.79%
Depreciation/ Amortization108.1104.6+3.35%94.6+14.27%
Total Operating Expense721.4750.1-3.83%633.9+13.8%
Operating Income132.1160-17.44%152-13.09%
Net Income Before Taxes138.2150.7-8.29%139.9-1.22%
Net Income111.5116.5-4.29%109.7+1.64%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.843.04-6.52%2.71+4.95%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹111.5Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹853.5Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

