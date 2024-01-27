Syngene International Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 1.64% YoY

Syngene International declared their Q3 FY24 results on 25 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 8.6% and the profit increased by 1.64% YoY. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.22% and the profit decreased by 4.29%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.04% q-o-q and increased by 4.79% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 17.44% q-o-q and decreased by 13.09% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.84 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 4.95% Y-o-Y.
Syngene International has delivered -1.63% return in the last 1 week, -15.09% return in the last 6 months, and -2.3% YTD return.
Currently, Syngene International has a market cap of ₹27462.69 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹860.25 & ₹544.46 respectively.
As of 27 Jan, 2024, out of 7 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 27 Jan, 2024, was to Buy.
Syngene International Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|853.5
|910.1
|-6.22%
|785.9
|+8.6%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|220.9
|225.5
|-2.04%
|210.8
|+4.79%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|108.1
|104.6
|+3.35%
|94.6
|+14.27%
|Total Operating Expense
|721.4
|750.1
|-3.83%
|633.9
|+13.8%
|Operating Income
|132.1
|160
|-17.44%
|152
|-13.09%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|138.2
|150.7
|-8.29%
|139.9
|-1.22%
|Net Income
|111.5
|116.5
|-4.29%
|109.7
|+1.64%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.84
|3.04
|-6.52%
|2.71
|+4.95%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹111.5Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹853.5Cr
