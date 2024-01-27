Syngene International Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 1.64% YoY

Syngene International declared their Q3 FY24 results on 25 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 8.6% and the profit increased by 1.64% YoY. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.22% and the profit decreased by 4.29%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.04% q-o-q and increased by 4.79% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 17.44% q-o-q and decreased by 13.09% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.84 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 4.95% Y-o-Y.

Syngene International has delivered -1.63% return in the last 1 week, -15.09% return in the last 6 months, and -2.3% YTD return.

Currently, Syngene International has a market cap of ₹27462.69 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹860.25 & ₹544.46 respectively.

As of 27 Jan, 2024, out of 7 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 27 Jan, 2024, was to Buy.

Syngene International Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 853.5 910.1 -6.22% 785.9 +8.6% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 220.9 225.5 -2.04% 210.8 +4.79% Depreciation/ Amortization 108.1 104.6 +3.35% 94.6 +14.27% Total Operating Expense 721.4 750.1 -3.83% 633.9 +13.8% Operating Income 132.1 160 -17.44% 152 -13.09% Net Income Before Taxes 138.2 150.7 -8.29% 139.9 -1.22% Net Income 111.5 116.5 -4.29% 109.7 +1.64% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.84 3.04 -6.52% 2.71 +4.95%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹111.5Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹853.5Cr

