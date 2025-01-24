Syngene International Q3 Results 2025:Syngene International declared their Q3 results on 23 Jan, 2025, reporting a significant growth in their financials. The company's topline increased by 10.57% year-on-year (YoY), while the profit surged by 17.58% YoY, reaching ₹131.1 crore. Revenue stood at ₹943.7 crore, marking a robust performance in the competitive biopharmaceutical sector.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Syngene International demonstrated solid growth with a revenue increase of 5.91% and a profit rise of 23.56%. The company effectively managed its expenses, with Selling, General & Administrative expenses declining by 0.8% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) but showing an increase of 12.95% YoY.

Syngene International Q3 Results

The operating income displayed remarkable growth, up by 33.64% q-o-q and 31.11% YoY, indicating strong operational efficiency. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹3.26, reflecting a 14.79% increase YoY.

Syngene International has shown a return of 3.68% over the last week, 7.65% over the past six months, although it has recorded a -1.33% return year-to-date (YTD).

As of 24 Jan, 2025, Syngene International boasts a market capitalization of ₹33,995.03 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹960.6 and a low of ₹607.65. The stock's performance has attracted attention from analysts, with 3 giving a Sell rating, 1 a Hold rating, and 3 a Buy rating, while 1 analyst has issued a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 24 Jan, 2025, remains to Hold, reflecting a cautious outlook amid a competitive landscape.

Syngene International Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 943.7 891 +5.91% 853.5 +10.57% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 249.5 251.5 -0.8% 220.9 +12.95% Depreciation/ Amortization 108.7 110.9 -1.98% 108.1 +0.56% Total Operating Expense 770.5 761.4 +1.2% 721.4 +6.81% Operating Income 173.2 129.6 +33.64% 132.1 +31.11% Net Income Before Taxes 180.8 137.3 +31.68% 138.2 +30.82% Net Income 131.1 106.1 +23.56% 111.5 +17.58% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.26 2.64 +23.48% 2.84 +14.79%