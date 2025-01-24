Syngene International Q3 Results 2025:Syngene International declared their Q3 results on 23 Jan, 2025, reporting a significant growth in their financials. The company's topline increased by 10.57% year-on-year (YoY), while the profit surged by 17.58% YoY, reaching ₹131.1 crore. Revenue stood at ₹943.7 crore, marking a robust performance in the competitive biopharmaceutical sector.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Syngene International demonstrated solid growth with a revenue increase of 5.91% and a profit rise of 23.56%. The company effectively managed its expenses, with Selling, General & Administrative expenses declining by 0.8% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) but showing an increase of 12.95% YoY.
The operating income displayed remarkable growth, up by 33.64% q-o-q and 31.11% YoY, indicating strong operational efficiency. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹3.26, reflecting a 14.79% increase YoY.
Syngene International has shown a return of 3.68% over the last week, 7.65% over the past six months, although it has recorded a -1.33% return year-to-date (YTD).
As of 24 Jan, 2025, Syngene International boasts a market capitalization of ₹33,995.03 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹960.6 and a low of ₹607.65. The stock's performance has attracted attention from analysts, with 3 giving a Sell rating, 1 a Hold rating, and 3 a Buy rating, while 1 analyst has issued a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 24 Jan, 2025, remains to Hold, reflecting a cautious outlook amid a competitive landscape.
Syngene International Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|943.7
|891
|+5.91%
|853.5
|+10.57%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|249.5
|251.5
|-0.8%
|220.9
|+12.95%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|108.7
|110.9
|-1.98%
|108.1
|+0.56%
|Total Operating Expense
|770.5
|761.4
|+1.2%
|721.4
|+6.81%
|Operating Income
|173.2
|129.6
|+33.64%
|132.1
|+31.11%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|180.8
|137.3
|+31.68%
|138.2
|+30.82%
|Net Income
|131.1
|106.1
|+23.56%
|111.5
|+17.58%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.26
|2.64
|+23.48%
|2.84
|+14.79%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
