Syngene International Q3 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 17.58% YOY, profit at ₹131.1 crore and revenue at ₹943.7 crore

Published24 Jan 2025, 10:50 AM IST
Syngene International Q3 Results 2025:Syngene International declared their Q3 results on 23 Jan, 2025, reporting a significant growth in their financials. The company's topline increased by 10.57% year-on-year (YoY), while the profit surged by 17.58% YoY, reaching 131.1 crore. Revenue stood at 943.7 crore, marking a robust performance in the competitive biopharmaceutical sector.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Syngene International demonstrated solid growth with a revenue increase of 5.91% and a profit rise of 23.56%. The company effectively managed its expenses, with Selling, General & Administrative expenses declining by 0.8% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) but showing an increase of 12.95% YoY.

Syngene International Q3 Results

The operating income displayed remarkable growth, up by 33.64% q-o-q and 31.11% YoY, indicating strong operational efficiency. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at 3.26, reflecting a 14.79% increase YoY.

Syngene International has shown a return of 3.68% over the last week, 7.65% over the past six months, although it has recorded a -1.33% return year-to-date (YTD).

As of 24 Jan, 2025, Syngene International boasts a market capitalization of 33,995.03 crore, with a 52-week high of 960.6 and a low of 607.65. The stock's performance has attracted attention from analysts, with 3 giving a Sell rating, 1 a Hold rating, and 3 a Buy rating, while 1 analyst has issued a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 24 Jan, 2025, remains to Hold, reflecting a cautious outlook amid a competitive landscape.

Syngene International Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue943.7891+5.91%853.5+10.57%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total249.5251.5-0.8%220.9+12.95%
Depreciation/ Amortization108.7110.9-1.98%108.1+0.56%
Total Operating Expense770.5761.4+1.2%721.4+6.81%
Operating Income173.2129.6+33.64%132.1+31.11%
Net Income Before Taxes180.8137.3+31.68%138.2+30.82%
Net Income131.1106.1+23.56%111.5+17.58%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.262.64+23.48%2.84+14.79%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

First Published:24 Jan 2025, 10:50 AM IST
