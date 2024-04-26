Syngene International Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 5.48% YOY

Syngene International Q4 Results Live : Syngene International declared their Q4 results on 24 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.79% & the profit increased by 5.48% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 7.43% and the profit increased by 69.15%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.72% q-o-q & decreased by 4.5% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 63.36% q-o-q & decreased by 3.1% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹4.69 for Q4 which increased by 5.16% Y-o-Y.

Syngene International has delivered -2.37% return in the last 1 week, -0.15% return in last 6 months and -1.06% YTD return.

Currently the Syngene International has a market cap of ₹27811.34 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹860.25 & ₹620.89 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 26 Apr, 2024 out of 8 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as on 26 Apr, 2024 was to Buy.

The company has also declared final dividend of ₹1.25. The ex-dividend date will be 28 Jun, 2024.

Syngene International Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 916.9 853.5 +7.43% 994.4 -7.79% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 226.9 220.9 +2.72% 237.6 -4.5% Depreciation/ Amortization 111.1 108.1 +2.78% 95.6 +16.21% Total Operating Expense 701.1 721.4 -2.81% 771.7 -9.15% Operating Income 215.8 132.1 +63.36% 222.7 -3.1% Net Income Before Taxes 209 138.2 +51.23% 230.9 -9.48% Net Income 188.6 111.5 +69.15% 178.8 +5.48% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.69 2.84 +64.9% 4.46 +5.16%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹188.6Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹916.9Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!