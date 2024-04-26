Syngene International Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 5.48% YOY

Syngene International Q4 Results Live : Syngene International declared their Q4 results on 24 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.79% & the profit increased by 5.48% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 7.43% and the profit increased by 69.15%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.72% q-o-q & decreased by 4.5% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 63.36% q-o-q & decreased by 3.1% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹4.69 for Q4 which increased by 5.16% Y-o-Y.
Syngene International has delivered -2.37% return in the last 1 week, -0.15% return in last 6 months and -1.06% YTD return.
Currently the Syngene International has a market cap of ₹27811.34 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹860.25 & ₹620.89 respectively.
As of 26 Apr, 2024 out of 8 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as on 26 Apr, 2024 was to Buy.
The company has also declared final dividend of ₹1.25. The ex-dividend date will be 28 Jun, 2024.
Syngene International Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|916.9
|853.5
|+7.43%
|994.4
|-7.79%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|226.9
|220.9
|+2.72%
|237.6
|-4.5%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|111.1
|108.1
|+2.78%
|95.6
|+16.21%
|Total Operating Expense
|701.1
|721.4
|-2.81%
|771.7
|-9.15%
|Operating Income
|215.8
|132.1
|+63.36%
|222.7
|-3.1%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|209
|138.2
|+51.23%
|230.9
|-9.48%
|Net Income
|188.6
|111.5
|+69.15%
|178.8
|+5.48%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.69
|2.84
|+64.9%
|4.46
|+5.16%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹188.6Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹916.9Cr
