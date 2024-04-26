Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Syngene International Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 5.48% YOY

Syngene International Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 5.48% YOY

Livemint

Syngene International Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 7.79% YoY & profit increasedby 5.48% YoY

Syngene International Q4 Results Live

Syngene International Q4 Results Live : Syngene International declared their Q4 results on 24 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.79% & the profit increased by 5.48% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 7.43% and the profit increased by 69.15%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.72% q-o-q & decreased by 4.5% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 63.36% q-o-q & decreased by 3.1% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 4.69 for Q4 which increased by 5.16% Y-o-Y.

Syngene International has delivered -2.37% return in the last 1 week, -0.15% return in last 6 months and -1.06% YTD return.

Currently the Syngene International has a market cap of 27811.34 Cr and 52wk high/low of 860.25 & 620.89 respectively.

As of 26 Apr, 2024 out of 8 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as on 26 Apr, 2024 was to Buy.

The company has also declared final dividend of 1.25. The ex-dividend date will be 28 Jun, 2024.

Syngene International Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue916.9853.5+7.43%994.4-7.79%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total226.9220.9+2.72%237.6-4.5%
Depreciation/ Amortization111.1108.1+2.78%95.6+16.21%
Total Operating Expense701.1721.4-2.81%771.7-9.15%
Operating Income215.8132.1+63.36%222.7-3.1%
Net Income Before Taxes209138.2+51.23%230.9-9.48%
Net Income188.6111.5+69.15%178.8+5.48%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.692.84+64.9%4.46+5.16%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹188.6Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹916.9Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.