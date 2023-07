Syngene International on Wednesday announced the results for the quarter ended June, 2023, and reported a PAT (profit after tax) of ₹93 crore, which is 26% up YoY.

Apart from this, the firm also reported that the quarterly revenue was up 26 percent year-on-year to ₹832 crores, it said in a stock regulatory filing.

Adding on, the firm said that the EBITDA was ₹235 crore for Q1FY24, and the margin was 28.3 percent. It was ₹188 crore in Q1FY2023.

Sibaji Biswas, Chief Financial Officer, Syngene International Limited said, "We are pleased to report a solid start to the year.The financial performance is in line with the revenue growth guidance for the year on a constant currency basis. At 25%, EBITDA growth reflects better operating leverage as we gain scale in development and manufacturing services."

"We made investments in growing our portfolios in biologics manufacturing and discovery services. Despite these investments, the Company will continue to maintain a strong balance sheet and a low debt profile," he added.

Syngene International's share traded 1.84% lower on Wednesday at ₹761.65 apiece on the BSE.

This is a developing story, it will be updated shortly.

