Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Syngene Q1 Results: PAT up 26% to 93 crore, revenue rises 26% to 832 crore

Syngene Q1 Results: PAT up 26% to 93 crore, revenue rises 26% to 832 crore

1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 06:01 PM IST Saurav Mukherjee

  • The firm said that the EBITDA was 235 crore for Q1FY24, and the margin was 28.3 percent

File image

Syngene International on Wednesday announced the results for the quarter ended June, 2023, and reported a PAT (profit after tax) of 93 crore, which is 26% up YoY.

Syngene International on Wednesday announced the results for the quarter ended June, 2023, and reported a PAT (profit after tax) of 93 crore, which is 26% up YoY.

Apart from this, the firm also reported that the quarterly revenue was up 26 percent year-on-year to 832 crores, it said in a stock regulatory filing. The revenue was 660 crore in the in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Apart from this, the firm also reported that the quarterly revenue was up 26 percent year-on-year to 832 crores, it said in a stock regulatory filing. The revenue was 660 crore in the in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Adding on, the firm said that the EBITDA was 235 crore for Q1FY24, and the margin was 28.3 percent. It was 188 crore in Q1FY2023.

Commenting on the first quarter, Jonathan Hunt, MD and CEO, Syngene International Limited, said, “First quarter performance was strong, led by Development and Manufacturing Services and well supported by our research divisions: Discovery Services and the Dedicated Centers."

ALSO READ: Novartis Q1 Results: Net profit declines 61% to 20.2 crore; revenue drops 30%

He added, “Earlier this month we announced our intention to acquire a site offering additional biologics manufacturing capacity close to our existing Bangalore campus. With 20,000 liters of installed biologics capacity - and scope for further expansion – the site strengthens our position as a leading biologics contract development and manufacturing service provider."

Sibaji Biswas, Chief Financial Officer, Syngene International Limited said, "We are pleased to report a solid start to the year. The financial performance is in line with the revenue growth guidance for the year on a constant currency basis. At 25%, EBITDA growth reflects better operating leverage as we gain scale in development and manufacturing services."

"We made investments in growing our portfolios in biologics manufacturing and discovery services. Despite these investments, the Company will continue to maintain a strong balance sheet and a low debt profile," he added.

Syngene International's share traded 1.84% lower on Wednesday at 761.65 apiece on the BSE.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Saurav Mukherjee

A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 06:16 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.