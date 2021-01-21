OPEN APP
Home >Companies >Company Results >Syngene reports 11% growth in Q3 PAT at Rs102 crore
Syngene said its 4,200 scientists offer both skills and the capacity to deliver great science, robust data management and IP security and quality manufacturing at speed, to improve time-to-market and lower the cost of innovation.
Syngene said its 4,200 scientists offer both skills and the capacity to deliver great science, robust data management and IP security and quality manufacturing at speed, to improve time-to-market and lower the cost of innovation.

Syngene reports 11% growth in Q3 PAT at Rs102 crore

1 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2021, 12:04 PM IST ANI

The revenue from operations totalled Rs585 crore compared to Rs519 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year, up 13%

Biocon's subsidiary Syngene International has reported 11% growth in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) and profit after tax at 193 crore and 102 crore respectively in the quarter ended December (Q3 FY21).

The revenue from operations totalled 585 crore compared to 519 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year, up 13%.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Syngene is an integrated research, development and manufacturing services company serving the global pharmaceutical, biotechnology, nutrition, animal health, consumer goods and specialty chemical sectors.

Also Read | The fear of flying at Mount 50K

The third-quarter revenue growth was driven by a sustained performance from all divisions, it said. Continued focus on cost control measures and improving operational efficiency have underpinned profitability and delivered a strong profit margin.

"Besides, sustained focus on employee and campus safety helped us maintain near-normal operations across all our campuses despite the continuing pandemic," said Jonathan Hunt, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

"During the quarter, our scientists have continued to support the government and the community in fight against coronavirus by using our domain knowledge and infrastructure," he added.

Continuing its contribution in the fight against Covid-19, the company completed testing of more than one lakh samples at its facility.

It has also set up a new RT-PCR testing facility that has been approved by National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and complies with BSL-2 criteria.

Syngene said its 4,200 scientists offer both skills and the capacity to deliver great science, robust data management and IP security and quality manufacturing at speed, to improve time-to-market and lower the cost of innovation.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout