Synthiko Foils Q1 results: profit at ₹0.33Cr, Revenue decreased by 10.26% YoY

Synthiko Foils Q1 Results Live : Synthiko Foils Q1 Results Live: Synthiko Foils declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 10.26% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit came in at ₹0.33 crore. This is a significant improvement compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year, where the company reported a loss of ₹0.02 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue showed a growth of 4.43%.

The company also reported a decline in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses by 3.16% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and a decrease of 9.26% YoY. This reduction in expenses has positively impacted the company's bottom line.

Operating income saw a substantial increase, up by 105.25% QoQ and a staggering 686.47% YoY. This impressive growth in operating income demonstrates the company's improving operational efficiencies and cost management strategies.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹1.9, marking an increase of 1683.33% YoY. This remarkable rise in EPS reflects the company's improved profitability and financial health.

Despite these positive financial metrics, Synthiko Foils has delivered a -0.68% return over the past week, a -9.4% return in the last 6 months, and a -33.76% Year-to-Date (YTD) return. These figures indicate that the company's stock performance has been under pressure.

Currently, Synthiko Foils has a market capitalization of ₹12.62 crore. The company's 52-week high and low stand at ₹125.6 and ₹57.21, respectively. The market will be closely watching how the company continues to navigate through its financial and operational challenges in the coming quarters.

Synthiko Foils Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 6.4 6.13 +4.43% 7.13 -10.26% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.37 0.39 -3.16% 0.41 -9.26% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.03 0.03 +18.18% 0.04 -22.8% Total Operating Expense 5.92 5.89 +0.46% 7.07 -16.24% Operating Income 0.48 0.23 +105.25% 0.06 +686.47% Net Income Before Taxes 0.43 0.14 +204.42% -0.02 +2057.8% Net Income 0.33 0.1 +245.77% -0.02 +1675.71% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.9 0.55 +245.45% -0.12 +1683.33%