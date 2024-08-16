Synthiko Foils Q1 results: profit at ₹0.33Cr, Revenue decreased by 10.26% YoY

Livemint
Published16 Aug 2024, 11:11 AM IST
Synthiko Foils Q1 Results Live
Synthiko Foils Q1 Results Live : Synthiko Foils Q1 Results Live: Synthiko Foils declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 10.26% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit came in at 0.33 crore. This is a significant improvement compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year, where the company reported a loss of 0.02 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue showed a growth of 4.43%.

The company also reported a decline in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses by 3.16% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and a decrease of 9.26% YoY. This reduction in expenses has positively impacted the company's bottom line.

Operating income saw a substantial increase, up by 105.25% QoQ and a staggering 686.47% YoY. This impressive growth in operating income demonstrates the company's improving operational efficiencies and cost management strategies.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 1.9, marking an increase of 1683.33% YoY. This remarkable rise in EPS reflects the company's improved profitability and financial health.

Despite these positive financial metrics, Synthiko Foils has delivered a -0.68% return over the past week, a -9.4% return in the last 6 months, and a -33.76% Year-to-Date (YTD) return. These figures indicate that the company's stock performance has been under pressure.

Currently, Synthiko Foils has a market capitalization of 12.62 crore. The company's 52-week high and low stand at 125.6 and 57.21, respectively. The market will be closely watching how the company continues to navigate through its financial and operational challenges in the coming quarters.

Synthiko Foils Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue6.46.13+4.43%7.13-10.26%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.370.39-3.16%0.41-9.26%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.030.03+18.18%0.04-22.8%
Total Operating Expense5.925.89+0.46%7.07-16.24%
Operating Income0.480.23+105.25%0.06+686.47%
Net Income Before Taxes0.430.14+204.42%-0.02+2057.8%
Net Income0.330.1+245.77%-0.02+1675.71%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.90.55+245.45%-0.12+1683.33%
FAQs
₹0.33Cr
₹6.4Cr
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 11:11 AM IST
