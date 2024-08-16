Synthiko Foils Q1 results: profit at ₹0.33Cr, Revenue decreased by 10.26% YoY

Synthiko Foils Q1 Results Live : Synthiko Foils Q1 Results Live: Synthiko Foils declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 10.26% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit came in at ₹0.33 crore. This is a significant improvement compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year, where the company reported a loss of ₹0.02 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue showed a growth of 4.43%.
The company also reported a decline in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses by 3.16% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and a decrease of 9.26% YoY. This reduction in expenses has positively impacted the company's bottom line.
Operating income saw a substantial increase, up by 105.25% QoQ and a staggering 686.47% YoY. This impressive growth in operating income demonstrates the company's improving operational efficiencies and cost management strategies.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹1.9, marking an increase of 1683.33% YoY. This remarkable rise in EPS reflects the company's improved profitability and financial health.
Despite these positive financial metrics, Synthiko Foils has delivered a -0.68% return over the past week, a -9.4% return in the last 6 months, and a -33.76% Year-to-Date (YTD) return. These figures indicate that the company's stock performance has been under pressure.
Currently, Synthiko Foils has a market capitalization of ₹12.62 crore. The company's 52-week high and low stand at ₹125.6 and ₹57.21, respectively. The market will be closely watching how the company continues to navigate through its financial and operational challenges in the coming quarters.
Synthiko Foils Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|6.4
|6.13
|+4.43%
|7.13
|-10.26%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.37
|0.39
|-3.16%
|0.41
|-9.26%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.03
|0.03
|+18.18%
|0.04
|-22.8%
|Total Operating Expense
|5.92
|5.89
|+0.46%
|7.07
|-16.24%
|Operating Income
|0.48
|0.23
|+105.25%
|0.06
|+686.47%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.43
|0.14
|+204.42%
|-0.02
|+2057.8%
|Net Income
|0.33
|0.1
|+245.77%
|-0.02
|+1675.71%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.9
|0.55
|+245.45%
|-0.12
|+1683.33%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.33Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹6.4Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar