Synthiko Foils Q3 FY24 results : profit at 0.03Cr, Revenue increased by 32.66% YoY

Synthiko Foils declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 32.66% & the profit came at ₹0.03cr. It is noteworthy that Synthiko Foils had declared a loss of ₹0.12cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.23%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.51% q-o-q & decreased by 4.75% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 31.32% q-o-q & increased by 220.56% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.17 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 124.75% Y-o-Y.
Synthiko Foils has delivered -4.46% return in the last 1 week, -38.16% return in the last 6 months, and -28.94% YTD return.
Currently, Synthiko Foils has a market cap of ₹13.53 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹218 & ₹60.83 respectively.
Synthiko Foils Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|6.53
|6.03
|+8.23%
|4.92
|+32.66%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.45
|0.4
|+12.51%
|0.47
|-4.75%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.04
|0.04
|+0.95%
|0.05
|-17.19%
|Total Operating Expense
|6.4
|5.85
|+9.51%
|5.03
|+27.25%
|Operating Income
|0.13
|0.19
|-31.32%
|-0.11
|+220.56%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.04
|0.14
|-73.21%
|-0.16
|+124.52%
|Net Income
|0.03
|0.11
|-73.9%
|-0.12
|+124.77%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.17
|0.65
|-73.85%
|-0.69
|+124.75%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.03Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹6.53Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!