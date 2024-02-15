Synthiko Foils Q3 FY24 results : profit at 0.03Cr, Revenue increased by 32.66% YoY

Synthiko Foils declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 32.66% & the profit came at ₹0.03cr. It is noteworthy that Synthiko Foils had declared a loss of ₹0.12cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.23%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.51% q-o-q & decreased by 4.75% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 31.32% q-o-q & increased by 220.56% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.17 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 124.75% Y-o-Y.

Synthiko Foils has delivered -4.46% return in the last 1 week, -38.16% return in the last 6 months, and -28.94% YTD return.

Currently, Synthiko Foils has a market cap of ₹13.53 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹218 & ₹60.83 respectively.

Synthiko Foils Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 6.53 6.03 +8.23% 4.92 +32.66% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.45 0.4 +12.51% 0.47 -4.75% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.04 0.04 +0.95% 0.05 -17.19% Total Operating Expense 6.4 5.85 +9.51% 5.03 +27.25% Operating Income 0.13 0.19 -31.32% -0.11 +220.56% Net Income Before Taxes 0.04 0.14 -73.21% -0.16 +124.52% Net Income 0.03 0.11 -73.9% -0.12 +124.77% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.17 0.65 -73.85% -0.69 +124.75%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.03Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹6.53Cr

