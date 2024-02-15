Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Synthiko Foils Q3 FY24 results : profit at 0.03Cr, Revenue increased by 32.66% YoY

Synthiko Foils Q3 FY24 results : profit at 0.03Cr, Revenue increased by 32.66% YoY

Livemint

Synthiko Foils Q3 FY24 results : Revenue increased by 32.66% YoY & profit at 0.03Cr

Synthiko Foils Q3 FY24 Results Live

Synthiko Foils declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 32.66% & the profit came at 0.03cr. It is noteworthy that Synthiko Foils had declared a loss of 0.12cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.23%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.51% q-o-q & decreased by 4.75% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 31.32% q-o-q & increased by 220.56% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.17 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 124.75% Y-o-Y.

Synthiko Foils has delivered -4.46% return in the last 1 week, -38.16% return in the last 6 months, and -28.94% YTD return.

Currently, Synthiko Foils has a market cap of 13.53 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 218 & 60.83 respectively.

Synthiko Foils Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue6.536.03+8.23%4.92+32.66%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.450.4+12.51%0.47-4.75%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.040.04+0.95%0.05-17.19%
Total Operating Expense6.45.85+9.51%5.03+27.25%
Operating Income0.130.19-31.32%-0.11+220.56%
Net Income Before Taxes0.040.14-73.21%-0.16+124.52%
Net Income0.030.11-73.9%-0.12+124.77%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.170.65-73.85%-0.69+124.75%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.03Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹6.53Cr

