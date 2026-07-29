Syrma remains upbeat on FY27 after stellar June quarter

Chennai-based Syrma SGS Technology Ltd on Wednesday reported a 67% jump in both exports and revenue for the June quarter despite disruptions to the global electronics supply chain, even as India's third-largest listed electronics maker by market capitalization reaffirmed its 2026-27 revenue growth guidance of 35%.
Exports contributed ₹381.3 crore to the company's revenue, which rose 66.7% year-on-year to ₹1,588.6 crore, driven by strong growth in demand from its top two verticals—the automotive and consumer electronics industries.
However, a sharp 49% rise in employee expenses to ₹75.3 crore took some sheen off its net profit growth, though the latter still more than doubled to ₹105.7 crore from a year ago. Its operating margin rose to 6.6%.
Bullish outlook
In a post-earnings interview with Mint, Jasbir Singh Gujral, Syrma's managing director, said the company remains on track to surpass the revenue growth guidance of 30-35% set by the top executive on 12 May, following its FY26 annual results.