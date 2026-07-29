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Syrma remains upbeat on FY27 after stellar June quarter

Shouvik Das
4 min read29 Jul 2026, 09:01 PM IST
Syrma's shares closed 3.6% higher on Wednesday at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,353 apiece. The results were declared after market hours.
Syrma's shares closed 3.6% higher on Wednesday at ₹1,353 apiece. The results were declared after market hours.
Summary

Syrma MD Jasbir Singh Gujral reaffirms FY27 revenue growth guidance of 30-35% after nearly two-thirds revenue growth in Q1.

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NEW DELHI : Chennai-based Syrma SGS Technology Ltd on Wednesday reported a 67% jump in both exports and revenue for the June quarter despite disruptions to the global electronics supply chain, even as India's third-largest listed electronics maker by market capitalization reaffirmed its 2026-27 revenue growth guidance of 35%.

NEW DELHI : Chennai-based Syrma SGS Technology Ltd on Wednesday reported a 67% jump in both exports and revenue for the June quarter despite disruptions to the global electronics supply chain, even as India's third-largest listed electronics maker by market capitalization reaffirmed its 2026-27 revenue growth guidance of 35%.

Exports contributed 381.3 crore to the company's revenue, which rose 66.7% year-on-year to 1,588.6 crore, driven by strong growth in demand from its top two verticals—the automotive and consumer electronics industries.

Exports contributed 381.3 crore to the company's revenue, which rose 66.7% year-on-year to 1,588.6 crore, driven by strong growth in demand from its top two verticals—the automotive and consumer electronics industries.

However, a sharp 49% rise in employee expenses to 75.3 crore took some sheen off its net profit growth, though the latter still more than doubled to 105.7 crore from a year ago. Its operating margin rose to 6.6%.

Also Read | Syrma SGS Technology expects 30% revenue growth in tricky FY27

Bullish outlook

In a post-earnings interview with Mint, Jasbir Singh Gujral, Syrma's managing director, said the company remains on track to surpass the revenue growth guidance of 30-35% set by the top executive on 12 May, following its FY26 annual results.

“We are actively striking long-term partnerships with supply chain vendors to make sure that we can continue on our growth trajectory," he said.

He said that demand from the automotive sector, especially driven by the surge in electric two-wheeler sales, remains phenomenal. "We’re actively looking to cash in on this opportunity, even though the memory chip cost and supply chain crisis-related pressures are something that everyone in the electronics industry will have to deal with.”

Syrma’s Q1 performance “is in line with analyst expectations, and shows strong business execution despite a time of potential supply-chain disruptions”, said Harshit Kapadia, vice-president at brokerage firm Elara Capital.

“The fact that Syrma could continue to spend heavily on operations and ramp up export revenue in a tricky market is a big positive sign for the company, showing that it has strong long-term clients for which it is spending heavily to mitigate any disruptions,” Kapadia said.

Syrma's shares closed 3.6% higher on Wednesday at 1,353 apiece. The results were declared after market hours.

Syrma SGS is currently setting up printed circuit board (PCB) and camera module manufacturing plants, with final construction to be completed by August, under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology's (Meity) Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS).

Gujral said that the two facilities will start jointly contributing to the firm’s revenue from FY28, once clients validate their production quality.

Also Read | Apple's India iPhone boom hits first speed bump in four years

Supply woes

For now, however, the executive is witnessing supply shortages in sectors such as raw materials for PCBs and other components. “Some key components are in short supply because the factories producing them in Saudi Arabia were hit during the Iran war, creating an industry-wide crunch."

He said the company had taken a strategic decision to invest heavily in working capital to ensure its supply is not disrupted, and that it could capitalise on the long-term growth opportunity in the sector. Its Q1FY27 results reflected the same: cost of materials consumed surged 93% over the year-ago period to 1,400.9 crore.

Over the past six quarters, the cost of memory chips, which account for 15% to 30% of electronics bills of materials in automotive, defence, consumer and other industries, has risen exponentially. On 28 July, an industry note by the consultancy firm Deloitte said that prices of memory chips used in artificial intelligence servers had doubled in Q1FY27 and could increase fourfold over the previous fiscal by the end of FY27.

Also Read | India's private space race has lift-off. What's next?

The sharp rise in prices coincided with the Iran war, during which missile strikes hit factories producing critical minerals. The war further disrupted the global electronics supply chain, affecting the availability of consumer electronics, including smartphones. While Syrma does not manufacture mobile phones, memory chip applications are universal, thus affecting the company as well.

For now, though, Gujral remains optimistic about surpassing Syrma’s guided growth targets for FY27 and reaching close to $1 billion in revenue by the end of next fiscal. “It would be difficult for me to gauge by how much we will surpass our growth target, but going by our current growth pace, I’m sure we’ll cross the 30% growth goal this fiscal.”

For the next fiscal, his growth projection puts Syrma's revenue at around 8,500-9,000 crore. “That, most certainly, is our goal for now, as PCB and camera modules also begin contributing to our revenue from the next fiscal."

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Meet the Author

Shouvik Das

Shouvik has been tracking the rise and shifts of India’s technology ecosystem for over a decade, acrRead more

oss print, broadcast and web-first platforms. He's been a tinkerer of machines and PCs since childhood, a habit he was thrilled to convert into his profession. This has led him to fascinating experiences of technologies around the world, which is what keeps him hooked to his job.<br><br>Shouvik likes to believe that he is one of the few technology journalists in India who can also code. He has also been writing about the rise of AI well before it became a household name, and has met some of the most fascinating people over the years through his work.<br><br>Shouvik writes about AI, Big Tech, data centres, electronics, semiconductors, cybersecurity, gaming, cryptocurrencies, and consumer technologies. He is most fond of the stories he has written during his time here at Mint, for which he also writes 'Transformer', a weekly technology newsletter, and hosts 'Techcetra', a weekly technology podcast.<br><br>Outside of work, Shouvik spends most of his time with Pixel, whom he believes is the world's best dog. He is also an avid reader, a toy collector, a gamer and a frequent traveller.

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Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsSyrma remains upbeat on FY27 after stellar June quarter

Syrma remains upbeat on FY27 after stellar June quarter

Shouvik Das
4 min read29 Jul 2026, 09:01 PM IST
Syrma's shares closed 3.6% higher on Wednesday at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,353 apiece. The results were declared after market hours.
Syrma's shares closed 3.6% higher on Wednesday at ₹1,353 apiece. The results were declared after market hours.
Summary

Syrma MD Jasbir Singh Gujral reaffirms FY27 revenue growth guidance of 30-35% after nearly two-thirds revenue growth in Q1.

Gift this article

NEW DELHI : Chennai-based Syrma SGS Technology Ltd on Wednesday reported a 67% jump in both exports and revenue for the June quarter despite disruptions to the global electronics supply chain, even as India's third-largest listed electronics maker by market capitalization reaffirmed its 2026-27 revenue growth guidance of 35%.

NEW DELHI : Chennai-based Syrma SGS Technology Ltd on Wednesday reported a 67% jump in both exports and revenue for the June quarter despite disruptions to the global electronics supply chain, even as India's third-largest listed electronics maker by market capitalization reaffirmed its 2026-27 revenue growth guidance of 35%.

Exports contributed 381.3 crore to the company's revenue, which rose 66.7% year-on-year to 1,588.6 crore, driven by strong growth in demand from its top two verticals—the automotive and consumer electronics industries.

Exports contributed 381.3 crore to the company's revenue, which rose 66.7% year-on-year to 1,588.6 crore, driven by strong growth in demand from its top two verticals—the automotive and consumer electronics industries.

However, a sharp 49% rise in employee expenses to 75.3 crore took some sheen off its net profit growth, though the latter still more than doubled to 105.7 crore from a year ago. Its operating margin rose to 6.6%.

Also Read | Syrma SGS Technology expects 30% revenue growth in tricky FY27

Bullish outlook

In a post-earnings interview with Mint, Jasbir Singh Gujral, Syrma's managing director, said the company remains on track to surpass the revenue growth guidance of 30-35% set by the top executive on 12 May, following its FY26 annual results.

“We are actively striking long-term partnerships with supply chain vendors to make sure that we can continue on our growth trajectory," he said.

He said that demand from the automotive sector, especially driven by the surge in electric two-wheeler sales, remains phenomenal. "We’re actively looking to cash in on this opportunity, even though the memory chip cost and supply chain crisis-related pressures are something that everyone in the electronics industry will have to deal with.”

Syrma’s Q1 performance “is in line with analyst expectations, and shows strong business execution despite a time of potential supply-chain disruptions”, said Harshit Kapadia, vice-president at brokerage firm Elara Capital.

“The fact that Syrma could continue to spend heavily on operations and ramp up export revenue in a tricky market is a big positive sign for the company, showing that it has strong long-term clients for which it is spending heavily to mitigate any disruptions,” Kapadia said.

Syrma's shares closed 3.6% higher on Wednesday at 1,353 apiece. The results were declared after market hours.

Syrma SGS is currently setting up printed circuit board (PCB) and camera module manufacturing plants, with final construction to be completed by August, under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology's (Meity) Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS).

Gujral said that the two facilities will start jointly contributing to the firm’s revenue from FY28, once clients validate their production quality.

Also Read | Apple's India iPhone boom hits first speed bump in four years

Supply woes

For now, however, the executive is witnessing supply shortages in sectors such as raw materials for PCBs and other components. “Some key components are in short supply because the factories producing them in Saudi Arabia were hit during the Iran war, creating an industry-wide crunch."

He said the company had taken a strategic decision to invest heavily in working capital to ensure its supply is not disrupted, and that it could capitalise on the long-term growth opportunity in the sector. Its Q1FY27 results reflected the same: cost of materials consumed surged 93% over the year-ago period to 1,400.9 crore.

Over the past six quarters, the cost of memory chips, which account for 15% to 30% of electronics bills of materials in automotive, defence, consumer and other industries, has risen exponentially. On 28 July, an industry note by the consultancy firm Deloitte said that prices of memory chips used in artificial intelligence servers had doubled in Q1FY27 and could increase fourfold over the previous fiscal by the end of FY27.

Also Read | India's private space race has lift-off. What's next?

The sharp rise in prices coincided with the Iran war, during which missile strikes hit factories producing critical minerals. The war further disrupted the global electronics supply chain, affecting the availability of consumer electronics, including smartphones. While Syrma does not manufacture mobile phones, memory chip applications are universal, thus affecting the company as well.

For now, though, Gujral remains optimistic about surpassing Syrma’s guided growth targets for FY27 and reaching close to $1 billion in revenue by the end of next fiscal. “It would be difficult for me to gauge by how much we will surpass our growth target, but going by our current growth pace, I’m sure we’ll cross the 30% growth goal this fiscal.”

For the next fiscal, his growth projection puts Syrma's revenue at around 8,500-9,000 crore. “That, most certainly, is our goal for now, as PCB and camera modules also begin contributing to our revenue from the next fiscal."

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Shouvik Das

Shouvik has been tracking the rise and shifts of India’s technology ecosystem for over a decade, acrRead more

oss print, broadcast and web-first platforms. He's been a tinkerer of machines and PCs since childhood, a habit he was thrilled to convert into his profession. This has led him to fascinating experiences of technologies around the world, which is what keeps him hooked to his job.<br><br>Shouvik likes to believe that he is one of the few technology journalists in India who can also code. He has also been writing about the rise of AI well before it became a household name, and has met some of the most fascinating people over the years through his work.<br><br>Shouvik writes about AI, Big Tech, data centres, electronics, semiconductors, cybersecurity, gaming, cryptocurrencies, and consumer technologies. He is most fond of the stories he has written during his time here at Mint, for which he also writes 'Transformer', a weekly technology newsletter, and hosts 'Techcetra', a weekly technology podcast.<br><br>Outside of work, Shouvik spends most of his time with Pixel, whom he believes is the world's best dog. He is also an avid reader, a toy collector, a gamer and a frequent traveller.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsSyrma remains upbeat on FY27 after stellar June quarter
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