Syschem India Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 91.84% YOY

Syschem India Q1 Results Live : Syschem India declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024, showing a mixed bag of financial metrics. The company's topline revenue surged by an impressive 103.14% year-over-year (YoY). However, the profit took a significant hit, plummeting by 91.84% YoY.
When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 16.08%, and the profit increased by 151.8%. This indicates a rebound in profitability on a sequential basis, though YoY figures remain concerning.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses also saw a notable rise, increasing by 12.18% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and by 44.68% YoY. The higher expenses have put additional pressure on the company's operating income.
Operating income experienced a sharp decline, down by 86.23% q-o-q and decreasing by 92.65% YoY, reflecting the company's struggle to maintain operational efficiency amidst rising costs.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 is ₹0.03, marking a 93.78% decrease YoY. This drastic drop in EPS aligns with the significant fall in profit, raising concerns among investors.
In terms of stock performance, Syschem India has delivered a 1.56% return over the last week. However, the stock has seen a -26.75% return over the last six months and a -10.39% Year-To-Date (YTD) return, indicating a challenging period for the company.
Currently, Syschem India has a market cap of ₹178.83 Cr. The stock's 52-week high is ₹73.9, and the 52-week low is ₹39.45, reflecting a volatile trading range over the past year.
Syschem India Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|102.15
|88
|+16.08%
|50.29
|+103.14%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.89
|1.69
|+12.18%
|1.31
|+44.68%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.68
|0.67
|+1.27%
|0.68
|+0.49%
|Total Operating Expense
|102.02
|87.05
|+17.19%
|48.51
|+110.31%
|Operating Income
|0.13
|0.95
|-86.23%
|1.77
|-92.65%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.14
|1.09
|-87.43%
|1.68
|-91.84%
|Net Income
|0.14
|-0.26
|+151.8%
|1.68
|-91.84%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.03
|-0.07
|+145.45%
|0.48
|-93.78%
