Syschem India Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 91.84% YOY

Syschem India Q1 Results Live : Syschem India declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024, showing a mixed bag of financial metrics. The company's topline revenue surged by an impressive 103.14% year-over-year (YoY). However, the profit took a significant hit, plummeting by 91.84% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 16.08%, and the profit increased by 151.8%. This indicates a rebound in profitability on a sequential basis, though YoY figures remain concerning.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses also saw a notable rise, increasing by 12.18% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and by 44.68% YoY. The higher expenses have put additional pressure on the company's operating income. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income experienced a sharp decline, down by 86.23% q-o-q and decreasing by 92.65% YoY, reflecting the company's struggle to maintain operational efficiency amidst rising costs.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 is ₹0.03, marking a 93.78% decrease YoY. This drastic drop in EPS aligns with the significant fall in profit, raising concerns among investors.

In terms of stock performance, Syschem India has delivered a 1.56% return over the last week. However, the stock has seen a -26.75% return over the last six months and a -10.39% Year-To-Date (YTD) return, indicating a challenging period for the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Syschem India has a market cap of ₹178.83 Cr. The stock's 52-week high is ₹73.9, and the 52-week low is ₹39.45, reflecting a volatile trading range over the past year.

Syschem India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 102.15 88 +16.08% 50.29 +103.14% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.89 1.69 +12.18% 1.31 +44.68% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.68 0.67 +1.27% 0.68 +0.49% Total Operating Expense 102.02 87.05 +17.19% 48.51 +110.31% Operating Income 0.13 0.95 -86.23% 1.77 -92.65% Net Income Before Taxes 0.14 1.09 -87.43% 1.68 -91.84% Net Income 0.14 -0.26 +151.8% 1.68 -91.84% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.03 -0.07 +145.45% 0.48 -93.78%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.14Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹102.15Cr

