Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Syschem India Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 91.84% YOY

Syschem India Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 91.84% YOY

Livemint

Syschem India Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 103.14% YoY & profit decreased by 91.84% YoY

Syschem India Q1 Results Live

Syschem India Q1 Results Live : Syschem India declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024, showing a mixed bag of financial metrics. The company's topline revenue surged by an impressive 103.14% year-over-year (YoY). However, the profit took a significant hit, plummeting by 91.84% YoY.

When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 16.08%, and the profit increased by 151.8%. This indicates a rebound in profitability on a sequential basis, though YoY figures remain concerning.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses also saw a notable rise, increasing by 12.18% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and by 44.68% YoY. The higher expenses have put additional pressure on the company's operating income.

Operating income experienced a sharp decline, down by 86.23% q-o-q and decreasing by 92.65% YoY, reflecting the company's struggle to maintain operational efficiency amidst rising costs.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 is 0.03, marking a 93.78% decrease YoY. This drastic drop in EPS aligns with the significant fall in profit, raising concerns among investors.

In terms of stock performance, Syschem India has delivered a 1.56% return over the last week. However, the stock has seen a -26.75% return over the last six months and a -10.39% Year-To-Date (YTD) return, indicating a challenging period for the company.

Currently, Syschem India has a market cap of 178.83 Cr. The stock's 52-week high is 73.9, and the 52-week low is 39.45, reflecting a volatile trading range over the past year.

Syschem India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue102.1588+16.08%50.29+103.14%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.891.69+12.18%1.31+44.68%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.680.67+1.27%0.68+0.49%
Total Operating Expense102.0287.05+17.19%48.51+110.31%
Operating Income0.130.95-86.23%1.77-92.65%
Net Income Before Taxes0.141.09-87.43%1.68-91.84%
Net Income0.14-0.26+151.8%1.68-91.84%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.03-0.07+145.45%0.48-93.78%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.14Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹102.15Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

