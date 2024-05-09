Syschem India Q4 results : loss at ₹0.26Cr, Revenue increased by 54.64% YoY

Syschem India Q4 Results Live : Syschem India declared their Q4 results on 06 May, 2024, with the topline increasing by 54.64% and a loss of ₹0.26cr.
In the same period last fiscal year, Syschem India had reported a profit of ₹0.39cr.
Quarter-on-quarter, the revenue saw a significant growth of 70.84%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.36% sequentially and increased by 31.44% year-on-year.
On the other hand, the operating income showed a remarkable increase of 190.67% quarter-on-quarter but decreased by 50.83% year-on-year.
The EPS for Q4 stands at ₹-0.07, marking a decrease of 154.5% year-on-year.
Syschem India's stock performance in the market includes a -3.54% return in the last week, 11.79% return in the last 6 months, and 16.88% Year-to-Date return.
As of now, Syschem India has a market capitalization of ₹233.24 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹73.9 & ₹33.36 respectively.
Syschem India Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|88
|51.51
|+70.84%
|56.91
|+54.64%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.69
|1.62
|+4.36%
|1.28
|+31.44%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.67
|0.74
|-9.86%
|0.59
|+13.19%
|Total Operating Expense
|87.05
|51.19
|+70.08%
|54.98
|+58.33%
|Operating Income
|0.95
|0.33
|+190.67%
|1.93
|-50.83%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.09
|0.23
|+369.28%
|2.03
|-46.32%
|Net Income
|-0.26
|0.23
|-213.85%
|0.39
|-167.88%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.07
|0.06
|-210%
|0.12
|-154.5%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-0.26Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹88Cr
