Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Syschem India Q4 results : loss at 0.26Cr, Revenue increased by 54.64% YoY

Syschem India Q4 results : loss at ₹0.26Cr, Revenue increased by 54.64% YoY

Livemint

Syschem India Q4 results : Revenue increased by 54.64% YoY & loss at 0.26Cr

Syschem India Q4 Results Live

Syschem India Q4 Results Live : Syschem India declared their Q4 results on 06 May, 2024, with the topline increasing by 54.64% and a loss of 0.26cr.

In the same period last fiscal year, Syschem India had reported a profit of 0.39cr.

Quarter-on-quarter, the revenue saw a significant growth of 70.84%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.36% sequentially and increased by 31.44% year-on-year.

On the other hand, the operating income showed a remarkable increase of 190.67% quarter-on-quarter but decreased by 50.83% year-on-year.

The EPS for Q4 stands at -0.07, marking a decrease of 154.5% year-on-year.

Syschem India's stock performance in the market includes a -3.54% return in the last week, 11.79% return in the last 6 months, and 16.88% Year-to-Date return.

As of now, Syschem India has a market capitalization of 233.24 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of 73.9 & 33.36 respectively.

Syschem India Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue8851.51+70.84%56.91+54.64%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.691.62+4.36%1.28+31.44%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.670.74-9.86%0.59+13.19%
Total Operating Expense87.0551.19+70.08%54.98+58.33%
Operating Income0.950.33+190.67%1.93-50.83%
Net Income Before Taxes1.090.23+369.28%2.03-46.32%
Net Income-0.260.23-213.85%0.39-167.88%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.070.06-210%0.12-154.5%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.26Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹88Cr

