Syschem India Q4 results : loss at ₹0.26Cr, Revenue increased by 54.64% YoY

Syschem India Q4 results : Revenue increased by 54.64% YoY & loss at ₹ 0.26Cr

Syschem India Q4 Results Live : Syschem India declared their Q4 results on 06 May, 2024, with the topline increasing by 54.64% and a loss of ₹0.26cr. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the same period last fiscal year, Syschem India had reported a profit of ₹0.39cr.

Quarter-on-quarter, the revenue saw a significant growth of 70.84%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.36% sequentially and increased by 31.44% year-on-year.

On the other hand, the operating income showed a remarkable increase of 190.67% quarter-on-quarter but decreased by 50.83% year-on-year.

The EPS for Q4 stands at ₹-0.07, marking a decrease of 154.5% year-on-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Syschem India's stock performance in the market includes a -3.54% return in the last week, 11.79% return in the last 6 months, and 16.88% Year-to-Date return.

As of now, Syschem India has a market capitalization of ₹233.24 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹73.9 & ₹33.36 respectively.

Syschem India Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 88 51.51 +70.84% 56.91 +54.64% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.69 1.62 +4.36% 1.28 +31.44% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.67 0.74 -9.86% 0.59 +13.19% Total Operating Expense 87.05 51.19 +70.08% 54.98 +58.33% Operating Income 0.95 0.33 +190.67% 1.93 -50.83% Net Income Before Taxes 1.09 0.23 +369.28% 2.03 -46.32% Net Income -0.26 0.23 -213.85% 0.39 -167.88% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.07 0.06 -210% 0.12 -154.5%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0.26Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹88Cr

