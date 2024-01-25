Systematix Corporate Services Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 307.5% YoY

Systematix Corporate Services declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 52.58% & the profit increased by 307.5% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 64.98% and the profit increased by 1232.7%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.19% q-o-q & decreased by 14.33% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 243.66% q-o-q & increased by 406.12% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹17.4 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 253.79% Y-o-Y.

Systematix Corporate Services has delivered 6.41% return in the last 1 week, 216.21% return in last 6 months and 28.18% YTD return.

Currently, Systematix Corporate Services has a market cap of ₹1038.42 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹803 & ₹181 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Systematix Corporate Services Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 33.2 20.12 +64.98% 21.76 +52.58% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 8.7 8.99 -3.19% 10.16 -14.33% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.39 0.38 +1.64% 0.15 +151.53% Total Operating Expense 17.45 15.54 +12.29% 18.65 -6.42% Operating Income 15.75 4.58 +243.66% 3.11 +406.12% Net Income Before Taxes 30.78 2.49 +1137.09% 6.74 +356.85% Net Income 23.93 1.8 +1232.7% 5.87 +307.5% Diluted Normalized EPS 17.4 0.9 +1824.85% 4.92 +253.79%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹23.93Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹33.2Cr

