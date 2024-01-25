Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Systematix Corporate Services Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 307.5% YoY

Systematix Corporate Services Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 307.5% YoY

Livemint

Systematix Corporate Services Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 52.58% YoY & profit increased by 307.5% YoY

Systematix Corporate Services Q3 FY24 Results Live

Systematix Corporate Services declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 52.58% & the profit increased by 307.5% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 64.98% and the profit increased by 1232.7%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.19% q-o-q & decreased by 14.33% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 243.66% q-o-q & increased by 406.12% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 17.4 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 253.79% Y-o-Y.

Systematix Corporate Services has delivered 6.41% return in the last 1 week, 216.21% return in last 6 months and 28.18% YTD return.

Currently, Systematix Corporate Services has a market cap of 1038.42 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 803 & 181 respectively.

Systematix Corporate Services Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue33.220.12+64.98%21.76+52.58%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total8.78.99-3.19%10.16-14.33%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.390.38+1.64%0.15+151.53%
Total Operating Expense17.4515.54+12.29%18.65-6.42%
Operating Income15.754.58+243.66%3.11+406.12%
Net Income Before Taxes30.782.49+1137.09%6.74+356.85%
Net Income23.931.8+1232.7%5.87+307.5%
Diluted Normalized EPS17.40.9+1824.85%4.92+253.79%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹23.93Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹33.2Cr

