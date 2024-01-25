Systematix Corporate Services Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 307.5% YoY

Systematix Corporate Services declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 52.58% & the profit increased by 307.5% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 64.98% and the profit increased by 1232.7%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.19% q-o-q & decreased by 14.33% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 243.66% q-o-q & increased by 406.12% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹17.4 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 253.79% Y-o-Y.
Systematix Corporate Services has delivered 6.41% return in the last 1 week, 216.21% return in last 6 months and 28.18% YTD return.
Currently, Systematix Corporate Services has a market cap of ₹1038.42 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹803 & ₹181 respectively.
Systematix Corporate Services Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|33.2
|20.12
|+64.98%
|21.76
|+52.58%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|8.7
|8.99
|-3.19%
|10.16
|-14.33%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.39
|0.38
|+1.64%
|0.15
|+151.53%
|Total Operating Expense
|17.45
|15.54
|+12.29%
|18.65
|-6.42%
|Operating Income
|15.75
|4.58
|+243.66%
|3.11
|+406.12%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|30.78
|2.49
|+1137.09%
|6.74
|+356.85%
|Net Income
|23.93
|1.8
|+1232.7%
|5.87
|+307.5%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|17.4
|0.9
|+1824.85%
|4.92
|+253.79%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹23.93Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹33.2Cr
