T Spiritual World Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: loss rise by 0% YOY, loss at ₹0.03 crore and revenue at ₹0 crore

T Spiritual World Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: Revenue decreased by 0% YoY & loss increased by 0% YoY, loss at 0.03 crore and revenue at 0 crore

Livemint
Published29 Jan 2025, 11:33 AM IST
Advertisement
T Spiritual World Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025

T Spiritual World Q3 Results 2025:T Spiritual World declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, showing a stagnant performance with the topline decreasing by 0% and the loss increasing by 0% year-over-year (YoY). The company reported a loss of 0.03 crore and revenue at 0 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0%, however, the loss showed a decrease of 25%. This indicates a slight improvement in loss management despite no revenue generation.

Advertisement

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses remained unchanged both quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and year-over-year (Y-o-Y), reflecting the company's efforts to control costs amidst challenging market conditions.

T Spiritual World Q3 Results

Interestingly, the operating income rose by 25% q-o-q and also increased by 25% YoY, suggesting that T Spiritual World is making strides in its operational efficiency.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stands at -0.02, which is a 0% decrease compared to the previous year, indicating consistent losses on a per-share basis.

Advertisement

T Spiritual World has delivered a return of -2.48% over the last week, -1.01% over the past six months, but has achieved a positive return of 33.11% year-to-date.

As of now, T Spiritual World holds a market cap of 3.94 crore, with a 52-week high of 2.39 and a low of 1.40.

T Spiritual World Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue00-0%0-0%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.020.02-0%0.02-0%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-0%0-0%
Total Operating Expense0.030.04-25%0.04-25%
Operating Income-0.03-0.04+25%-0.04+25%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.03-0.04+25%-0.03-0%
Net Income-0.03-0.04+25%-0.03-0%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.02-0.02-0%-0.02-0%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsT Spiritual World Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: loss rise by 0% YOY, loss at ₹0.03 crore and revenue at ₹0 crore

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹-0.03Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹0Cr

First Published:29 Jan 2025, 11:33 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts