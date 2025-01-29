T Spiritual World Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: loss rise by 0% YOY, loss at ₹0.03 crore and revenue at ₹0 crore

T Spiritual World Q3 Results 2025:T Spiritual World declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, showing a stagnant performance with the topline decreasing by 0% and the loss increasing by 0% year-over-year (YoY). The company reported a loss of ₹0.03 crore and revenue at ₹0 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0%, however, the loss showed a decrease of 25%. This indicates a slight improvement in loss management despite no revenue generation.

Advertisement

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses remained unchanged both quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and year-over-year (Y-o-Y), reflecting the company's efforts to control costs amidst challenging market conditions.

T Spiritual World Q3 Results

Interestingly, the operating income rose by 25% q-o-q and also increased by 25% YoY, suggesting that T Spiritual World is making strides in its operational efficiency.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stands at ₹-0.02, which is a 0% decrease compared to the previous year, indicating consistent losses on a per-share basis.

Advertisement

T Spiritual World has delivered a return of -2.48% over the last week, -1.01% over the past six months, but has achieved a positive return of 33.11% year-to-date.

As of now, T Spiritual World holds a market cap of ₹3.94 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2.39 and a low of ₹1.40.

T Spiritual World Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.02 0.02 -0% 0.02 -0% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Total Operating Expense 0.03 0.04 -25% 0.04 -25% Operating Income -0.03 -0.04 +25% -0.04 +25% Net Income Before Taxes -0.03 -0.04 +25% -0.03 -0% Net Income -0.03 -0.04 +25% -0.03 -0% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.02 -0.02 -0% -0.02 -0%

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.