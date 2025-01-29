T Spiritual World Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: loss rise by 0% YOY, loss at ₹0.03 crore and revenue at ₹0 crore

T Spiritual World Q3 Results 2025:T Spiritual World declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, showing a stagnant performance with the topline decreasing by 0% and the loss increasing by 0% year-over-year (YoY). The company reported a loss of ₹0.03 crore and revenue at ₹0 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0%, however, the loss showed a decrease of 25%. This indicates a slight improvement in loss management despite no revenue generation.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses remained unchanged both quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and year-over-year (Y-o-Y), reflecting the company's efforts to control costs amidst challenging market conditions.
Interestingly, the operating income rose by 25% q-o-q and also increased by 25% YoY, suggesting that T Spiritual World is making strides in its operational efficiency.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stands at ₹-0.02, which is a 0% decrease compared to the previous year, indicating consistent losses on a per-share basis.
T Spiritual World has delivered a return of -2.48% over the last week, -1.01% over the past six months, but has achieved a positive return of 33.11% year-to-date.
As of now, T Spiritual World holds a market cap of ₹3.94 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2.39 and a low of ₹1.40.
T Spiritual World Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.02
|0.02
|-0%
|0.02
|-0%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.03
|0.04
|-25%
|0.04
|-25%
|Operating Income
|-0.03
|-0.04
|+25%
|-0.04
|+25%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.03
|-0.04
|+25%
|-0.03
|-0%
|Net Income
|-0.03
|-0.04
|+25%
|-0.03
|-0%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.02
|-0.02
|-0%
|-0.02
|-0%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹-0.03Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹0Cr