Taal Enterprises Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 26.4% YoY

Taal Enterprises Q1 Results Live : Taal Enterprises declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.69% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit increased significantly by 26.4% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.18% and the profit increased by 7.51%.

The company's Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 1.61% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and saw an increase of 1.77% on a year-over-year basis. Despite the rise in expenses, the company managed to bolster its profitability.

Operating income showed a robust performance, increasing by 19.53% q-o-q and up by 8.7% YoY, reflecting efficient operational management amidst fluctuating market conditions.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹34.54, marking a substantial increase of 26.43% YoY. This increase in EPS underscores the company's effective cost management and enhanced profitability.

Taal Enterprises has delivered a return of 0.77% in the last week, a solid 9.81% return over the last six months, although it has faced a year-to-date (YTD) return of -6.36%.

Currently, Taal Enterprises has a market capitalization of ₹919.69 Cr. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹3571, while its 52-week low is ₹1940, indicating substantial volatility over the past year.

Taal Enterprises Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 47.97 46.49 +3.18% 48.3 -0.69% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 28.63 28.18 +1.61% 28.14 +1.77% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.45 1.85 -21.43% 1.41 +2.93% Total Operating Expense 35.32 35.91 -1.64% 36.66 -3.67% Operating Income 12.66 10.59 +19.53% 11.64 +8.7% Net Income Before Taxes 15.21 12.42 +22.45% 12.38 +22.8% Net Income 10.76 10.01 +7.51% 8.51 +26.4% Diluted Normalized EPS 34.54 32.12 +7.53% 27.32 +26.43%