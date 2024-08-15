Taal Enterprises Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 26.4% YoY

Taal Enterprises Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 0.69% YoY & profit increased by 26.4% YoY

Livemint
Published15 Aug 2024, 12:07 PM IST
Taal Enterprises Q1 Results Live
Taal Enterprises Q1 Results Live

Taal Enterprises Q1 Results Live : Taal Enterprises declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.69% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit increased significantly by 26.4% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.18% and the profit increased by 7.51%.

The company's Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 1.61% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and saw an increase of 1.77% on a year-over-year basis. Despite the rise in expenses, the company managed to bolster its profitability.

Operating income showed a robust performance, increasing by 19.53% q-o-q and up by 8.7% YoY, reflecting efficient operational management amidst fluctuating market conditions.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 34.54, marking a substantial increase of 26.43% YoY. This increase in EPS underscores the company's effective cost management and enhanced profitability.

Taal Enterprises has delivered a return of 0.77% in the last week, a solid 9.81% return over the last six months, although it has faced a year-to-date (YTD) return of -6.36%.

Currently, Taal Enterprises has a market capitalization of 919.69 Cr. The stock's 52-week high stands at 3571, while its 52-week low is 1940, indicating substantial volatility over the past year.

Taal Enterprises Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue47.9746.49+3.18%48.3-0.69%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total28.6328.18+1.61%28.14+1.77%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.451.85-21.43%1.41+2.93%
Total Operating Expense35.3235.91-1.64%36.66-3.67%
Operating Income12.6610.59+19.53%11.64+8.7%
Net Income Before Taxes15.2112.42+22.45%12.38+22.8%
Net Income10.7610.01+7.51%8.51+26.4%
Diluted Normalized EPS34.5432.12+7.53%27.32+26.43%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹10.76Cr
₹47.97Cr
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 12:07 PM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsTaal Enterprises Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 26.4% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    146.20
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.7 (-1.81%)

    Tata Power

    405.55
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.75 (-0.67%)

    Vedanta

    420.05
    03:51 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.65 (-0.63%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    163.75
    03:48 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -0.45 (-0.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation

    965.65
    03:47 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    70.45 (7.87%)

    One 97 Communications

    539.60
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    33.75 (6.67%)

    PB Fintech

    1,571.00
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    90 (6.08%)

    Uno Minda

    1,098.95
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    51.35 (4.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,209.00145.00
      Chennai
      72,492.0076.00
      Delhi
      72,988.00712.00
      Kolkata
      71,996.00-139.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.33
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue