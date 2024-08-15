Taal Enterprises Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 26.4% YoY

Taal Enterprises Q1 Results Live : Taal Enterprises declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.69% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit increased significantly by 26.4% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.18% and the profit increased by 7.51%.
The company's Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 1.61% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and saw an increase of 1.77% on a year-over-year basis. Despite the rise in expenses, the company managed to bolster its profitability.
Operating income showed a robust performance, increasing by 19.53% q-o-q and up by 8.7% YoY, reflecting efficient operational management amidst fluctuating market conditions.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹34.54, marking a substantial increase of 26.43% YoY. This increase in EPS underscores the company's effective cost management and enhanced profitability.
Taal Enterprises has delivered a return of 0.77% in the last week, a solid 9.81% return over the last six months, although it has faced a year-to-date (YTD) return of -6.36%.
Currently, Taal Enterprises has a market capitalization of ₹919.69 Cr. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹3571, while its 52-week low is ₹1940, indicating substantial volatility over the past year.
Taal Enterprises Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|47.97
|46.49
|+3.18%
|48.3
|-0.69%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|28.63
|28.18
|+1.61%
|28.14
|+1.77%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.45
|1.85
|-21.43%
|1.41
|+2.93%
|Total Operating Expense
|35.32
|35.91
|-1.64%
|36.66
|-3.67%
|Operating Income
|12.66
|10.59
|+19.53%
|11.64
|+8.7%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|15.21
|12.42
|+22.45%
|12.38
|+22.8%
|Net Income
|10.76
|10.01
|+7.51%
|8.51
|+26.4%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|34.54
|32.12
|+7.53%
|27.32
|+26.43%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹10.76Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹47.97Cr
