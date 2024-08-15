Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Taal Enterprises Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 26.4% YoY

Taal Enterprises Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 26.4% YoY

Livemint

Taal Enterprises Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 0.69% YoY & profit increased by 26.4% YoY

Taal Enterprises Q1 Results Live

Taal Enterprises Q1 Results Live : Taal Enterprises declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.69% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit increased significantly by 26.4% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.18% and the profit increased by 7.51%.

The company's Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 1.61% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and saw an increase of 1.77% on a year-over-year basis. Despite the rise in expenses, the company managed to bolster its profitability.

Operating income showed a robust performance, increasing by 19.53% q-o-q and up by 8.7% YoY, reflecting efficient operational management amidst fluctuating market conditions.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 34.54, marking a substantial increase of 26.43% YoY. This increase in EPS underscores the company's effective cost management and enhanced profitability.

Taal Enterprises has delivered a return of 0.77% in the last week, a solid 9.81% return over the last six months, although it has faced a year-to-date (YTD) return of -6.36%.

Currently, Taal Enterprises has a market capitalization of 919.69 Cr. The stock's 52-week high stands at 3571, while its 52-week low is 1940, indicating substantial volatility over the past year.

Taal Enterprises Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue47.9746.49+3.18%48.3-0.69%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total28.6328.18+1.61%28.14+1.77%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.451.85-21.43%1.41+2.93%
Total Operating Expense35.3235.91-1.64%36.66-3.67%
Operating Income12.6610.59+19.53%11.64+8.7%
Net Income Before Taxes15.2112.42+22.45%12.38+22.8%
Net Income10.7610.01+7.51%8.51+26.4%
Diluted Normalized EPS34.5432.12+7.53%27.32+26.43%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹10.76Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹47.97Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

