Taal Enterprises Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 47.73% YOY

Taal Enterprises Q4 Results Live : Taal Enterprises announced their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024, revealing a 4.56% increase in revenue and a significant 47.73% rise in profit Year-over-Year (YoY).

Quarter-on-Quarter (QoQ), the company's revenue saw a growth of 5.46%, while the profit increased by 30.39% compared to the previous quarter.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a slight decline of 0.48% QoQ but increased by 2.31% YoY.

Operating income also exhibited a strong performance, with a 39.74% increase QoQ and a substantial 54.74% rise YoY.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹32.12, marking a 47.72% increase YoY for Taal Enterprises.

In terms of market performance, Taal Enterprises delivered -1.12% return in the last week, while showing negative returns of -19.21% over the last 6 months and -18.34% Year-to-Date (YTD).

Currently, Taal Enterprises boasts a market capitalization of ₹802.02 Cr and has a 52-week high/low of ₹3571 & ₹1725 respectively.

Taal Enterprises Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 46.49 44.09 +5.46% 44.47 +4.56% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 28.18 28.32 -0.48% 27.54 +2.31% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.85 1.52 +21.36% 1.63 +13.25% Total Operating Expense 35.91 36.51 -1.65% 37.62 -4.56% Operating Income 10.59 7.58 +39.74% 6.84 +54.74% Net Income Before Taxes 12.42 10.6 +17.14% 10.08 +23.16% Net Income 10.01 7.68 +30.39% 6.78 +47.73% Diluted Normalized EPS 32.12 24.64 +30.36% 21.74 +47.72%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹10.01Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹46.49Cr

