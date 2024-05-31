Taal Enterprises Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 47.73% YOY

Taal Enterprises Q4 Results Live : Taal Enterprises announced their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024, revealing a 4.56% increase in revenue and a significant 47.73% rise in profit Year-over-Year (YoY).
Quarter-on-Quarter (QoQ), the company's revenue saw a growth of 5.46%, while the profit increased by 30.39% compared to the previous quarter.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a slight decline of 0.48% QoQ but increased by 2.31% YoY.
Operating income also exhibited a strong performance, with a 39.74% increase QoQ and a substantial 54.74% rise YoY.
Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹32.12, marking a 47.72% increase YoY for Taal Enterprises.
In terms of market performance, Taal Enterprises delivered -1.12% return in the last week, while showing negative returns of -19.21% over the last 6 months and -18.34% Year-to-Date (YTD).
Currently, Taal Enterprises boasts a market capitalization of ₹802.02 Cr and has a 52-week high/low of ₹3571 & ₹1725 respectively.
Taal Enterprises Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|46.49
|44.09
|+5.46%
|44.47
|+4.56%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|28.18
|28.32
|-0.48%
|27.54
|+2.31%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.85
|1.52
|+21.36%
|1.63
|+13.25%
|Total Operating Expense
|35.91
|36.51
|-1.65%
|37.62
|-4.56%
|Operating Income
|10.59
|7.58
|+39.74%
|6.84
|+54.74%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|12.42
|10.6
|+17.14%
|10.08
|+23.16%
|Net Income
|10.01
|7.68
|+30.39%
|6.78
|+47.73%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|32.12
|24.64
|+30.36%
|21.74
|+47.72%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹10.01Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹46.49Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!