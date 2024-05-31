Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Taal Enterprises Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 47.73% YOY

Taal Enterprises Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 47.73% YOY

Livemint

Taal Enterprises Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 4.56% YoY & profit increased by 47.73% YoY

Taal Enterprises Q4 Results Live

Taal Enterprises Q4 Results Live : Taal Enterprises announced their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024, revealing a 4.56% increase in revenue and a significant 47.73% rise in profit Year-over-Year (YoY).

Quarter-on-Quarter (QoQ), the company's revenue saw a growth of 5.46%, while the profit increased by 30.39% compared to the previous quarter.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a slight decline of 0.48% QoQ but increased by 2.31% YoY.

Operating income also exhibited a strong performance, with a 39.74% increase QoQ and a substantial 54.74% rise YoY.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 32.12, marking a 47.72% increase YoY for Taal Enterprises.

In terms of market performance, Taal Enterprises delivered -1.12% return in the last week, while showing negative returns of -19.21% over the last 6 months and -18.34% Year-to-Date (YTD).

Currently, Taal Enterprises boasts a market capitalization of 802.02 Cr and has a 52-week high/low of 3571 & 1725 respectively.

Taal Enterprises Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue46.4944.09+5.46%44.47+4.56%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total28.1828.32-0.48%27.54+2.31%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.851.52+21.36%1.63+13.25%
Total Operating Expense35.9136.51-1.65%37.62-4.56%
Operating Income10.597.58+39.74%6.84+54.74%
Net Income Before Taxes12.4210.6+17.14%10.08+23.16%
Net Income10.017.68+30.39%6.78+47.73%
Diluted Normalized EPS32.1224.64+30.36%21.74+47.72%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹10.01Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹46.49Cr

