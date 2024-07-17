Tahmar Enterprises Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 82.15% YOY

Livemint
First Published17 Jul 2024, 10:36 AM IST
Tahmar Enterprises Q1 Results Live : Tahmar Enterprises announced their Q1 results on 15 Jul, 2024, showcasing significant improvements in revenue and reduction in losses. The company reported a staggering increase of 2504.41% in revenue year-over-year, while managing to decrease their losses by 82.15% compared to the same quarter last year.

However, the quarter-on-quarter performance showed a decline in revenue by 14.17% and an increase in losses by 28.48%. The operating income also witnessed a decrease of 22.52% sequentially and a substantial drop of 76.22% year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at -0.03, marking a notable increase of 92.97% year-on-year. Tahmar Enterprises has also delivered impressive returns to its investors, with 1.92% return in the last 1 week, 630.11% return in the last 6 months, and a remarkable 664.2% year-to-date return.

As of now, Tahmar Enterprises holds a market capitalization of 186.17 Cr, with a 52-week high and low of 19.65 and 2.23 respectively. The company's performance in Q1 reflects a strategic approach towards revenue growth and cost management, positioning itself for sustainable profitability in the future.

Tahmar Enterprises Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2.012.34-14.17%0.08+2504.41%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.020.02-29.68%0+0%
Total Operating Expense4.754.57+3.75%1.63+191.03%
Operating Income-2.74-2.23-22.52%-1.55-76.22%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.24-0.19-26.99%-1.4+82.85%
Net Income-0.24-0.19-28.48%-1.33+82.15%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.03-0.02-50%-0.43+92.97%
FAQs
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>-0.24Cr
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.01Cr
