Tahmar Enterprises Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 82.15% YOY

Tahmar Enterprises Q1 Results Live : Tahmar Enterprises announced their Q1 results on 15 Jul, 2024, showcasing significant improvements in revenue and reduction in losses. The company reported a staggering increase of 2504.41% in revenue year-over-year, while managing to decrease their losses by 82.15% compared to the same quarter last year.

However, the quarter-on-quarter performance showed a decline in revenue by 14.17% and an increase in losses by 28.48%. The operating income also witnessed a decrease of 22.52% sequentially and a substantial drop of 76.22% year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-0.03, marking a notable increase of 92.97% year-on-year. Tahmar Enterprises has also delivered impressive returns to its investors, with 1.92% return in the last 1 week, 630.11% return in the last 6 months, and a remarkable 664.2% year-to-date return.

As of now, Tahmar Enterprises holds a market capitalization of ₹186.17 Cr, with a 52-week high and low of ₹19.65 and ₹2.23 respectively. The company's performance in Q1 reflects a strategic approach towards revenue growth and cost management, positioning itself for sustainable profitability in the future.

Tahmar Enterprises Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2.01 2.34 -14.17% 0.08 +2504.41% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.02 0.02 -29.68% 0 +0% Total Operating Expense 4.75 4.57 +3.75% 1.63 +191.03% Operating Income -2.74 -2.23 -22.52% -1.55 -76.22% Net Income Before Taxes -0.24 -0.19 -26.99% -1.4 +82.85% Net Income -0.24 -0.19 -28.48% -1.33 +82.15% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.03 -0.02 -50% -0.43 +92.97%