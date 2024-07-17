Tahmar Enterprises Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 82.15% YOY

Tahmar Enterprises Q1 Results Live : Tahmar Enterprises announced their Q1 results on 15 Jul, 2024, showcasing significant improvements in revenue and reduction in losses. The company reported a staggering increase of 2504.41% in revenue year-over-year, while managing to decrease their losses by 82.15% compared to the same quarter last year.
However, the quarter-on-quarter performance showed a decline in revenue by 14.17% and an increase in losses by 28.48%. The operating income also witnessed a decrease of 22.52% sequentially and a substantial drop of 76.22% year-on-year.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-0.03, marking a notable increase of 92.97% year-on-year. Tahmar Enterprises has also delivered impressive returns to its investors, with 1.92% return in the last 1 week, 630.11% return in the last 6 months, and a remarkable 664.2% year-to-date return.
As of now, Tahmar Enterprises holds a market capitalization of ₹186.17 Cr, with a 52-week high and low of ₹19.65 and ₹2.23 respectively. The company's performance in Q1 reflects a strategic approach towards revenue growth and cost management, positioning itself for sustainable profitability in the future.
Tahmar Enterprises Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2.01
|2.34
|-14.17%
|0.08
|+2504.41%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.02
|0.02
|-29.68%
|0
|+0%
|Total Operating Expense
|4.75
|4.57
|+3.75%
|1.63
|+191.03%
|Operating Income
|-2.74
|-2.23
|-22.52%
|-1.55
|-76.22%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.24
|-0.19
|-26.99%
|-1.4
|+82.85%
|Net Income
|-0.24
|-0.19
|-28.48%
|-1.33
|+82.15%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.03
|-0.02
|-50%
|-0.43
|+92.97%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-0.24Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹2.01Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar