Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 198.9% YOY

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 76.12% YoY & profit increased by 198.9% YoY

Livemint
Published31 Jul 2024, 10:46 AM IST
Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics Q1 Results Live
Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics Q1 Results Live

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics Q1 Results Live : Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics announced their Q1 results on 29 Jul, 2024, revealing a significant 76.12% decrease in revenue compared to the same period last year. However, the company saw a remarkable 198.9% increase in profits year-over-year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics experienced a substantial 96.18% growth in revenue and a 278.05% surge in profits.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses for the company rose by 15.62% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 17.14% year-over-year.

The operating income also showed positive growth, with a 190.73% increase quarter-over-quarter and a 164% rise year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.84, marking a 200% increase year-over-year.

Furthermore, Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics delivered impressive returns to its investors, with a 12.64% return in the last 1 week, 42.25% return in the last 6 months, and a 52.7% year-to-date return.

As of now, Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics holds a market capitalization of 209.33 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of 224.33 and 112.1 respectively.

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1.550.79+96.18%6.48-76.12%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.320.28+15.62%0.27+17.14%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.10.07+33.11%0.12-17.77%
Total Operating Expense1.370.99+38.71%6.76-79.76%
Operating Income0.18-0.2+190.73%-0.28+164%
Net Income Before Taxes0.97-0.43+323.71%0.26+267.08%
Net Income0.79-0.44+278.05%0.26+198.9%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.84-0.47+278.72%0.28+200%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹0.79Cr
₹1.55Cr
First Published:31 Jul 2024, 10:46 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsTainwala Chemicals & Plastics Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 198.9% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation

    181.95
    10:49 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    -1.05 (-0.57%)

    GAIL India

    243.20
    10:49 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    9.55 (4.09%)

    Tata Steel

    164.55
    10:49 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    0.5 (0.3%)

    Bandhan Bank

    219.55
    10:49 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    -0.25 (-0.11%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    96.70
    10:37 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    5.4 (5.91%)

    Granules India

    619.50
    10:37 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    31.7 (5.39%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India

    544.20
    10:37 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    25.4 (4.9%)

    Jubilant Pharmova

    770.35
    10:37 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    35.85 (4.88%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,740.00-124.00
      Chennai
      70,191.00-260.00
      Delhi
      70,260.00290.00
      Kolkata
      70,809.00-124.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue