Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 198.9% YOY

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics Q1 Results Live : Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics announced their Q1 results on 29 Jul, 2024, revealing a significant 76.12% decrease in revenue compared to the same period last year. However, the company saw a remarkable 198.9% increase in profits year-over-year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics experienced a substantial 96.18% growth in revenue and a 278.05% surge in profits.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses for the company rose by 15.62% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 17.14% year-over-year.
The operating income also showed positive growth, with a 190.73% increase quarter-over-quarter and a 164% rise year-over-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.84, marking a 200% increase year-over-year.
Furthermore, Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics delivered impressive returns to its investors, with a 12.64% return in the last 1 week, 42.25% return in the last 6 months, and a 52.7% year-to-date return.
As of now, Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics holds a market capitalization of ₹209.33 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹224.33 and ₹112.1 respectively.
Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1.55
|0.79
|+96.18%
|6.48
|-76.12%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.32
|0.28
|+15.62%
|0.27
|+17.14%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.1
|0.07
|+33.11%
|0.12
|-17.77%
|Total Operating Expense
|1.37
|0.99
|+38.71%
|6.76
|-79.76%
|Operating Income
|0.18
|-0.2
|+190.73%
|-0.28
|+164%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.97
|-0.43
|+323.71%
|0.26
|+267.08%
|Net Income
|0.79
|-0.44
|+278.05%
|0.26
|+198.9%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.84
|-0.47
|+278.72%
|0.28
|+200%
