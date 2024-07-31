Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 198.9% YOY

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 76.12% YoY & profit increased by 198.9% YoY

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics Q1 Results Live : Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics announced their Q1 results on 29 Jul, 2024, revealing a significant 76.12% decrease in revenue compared to the same period last year. However, the company saw a remarkable 198.9% increase in profits year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics experienced a substantial 96.18% growth in revenue and a 278.05% surge in profits.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses for the company rose by 15.62% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 17.14% year-over-year.

The operating income also showed positive growth, with a 190.73% increase quarter-over-quarter and a 164% rise year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.84, marking a 200% increase year-over-year.

Furthermore, Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics delivered impressive returns to its investors, with a 12.64% return in the last 1 week, 42.25% return in the last 6 months, and a 52.7% year-to-date return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of now, Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics holds a market capitalization of ₹209.33 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹224.33 and ₹112.1 respectively.

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1.55 0.79 +96.18% 6.48 -76.12% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.32 0.28 +15.62% 0.27 +17.14% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.1 0.07 +33.11% 0.12 -17.77% Total Operating Expense 1.37 0.99 +38.71% 6.76 -79.76% Operating Income 0.18 -0.2 +190.73% -0.28 +164% Net Income Before Taxes 0.97 -0.43 +323.71% 0.26 +267.08% Net Income 0.79 -0.44 +278.05% 0.26 +198.9% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.84 -0.47 +278.72% 0.28 +200%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.79Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹1.55Cr

