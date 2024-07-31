Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 198.9% YOY

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 198.9% YOY

Livemint

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 76.12% YoY & profit increased by 198.9% YoY

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics Q1 Results Live

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics Q1 Results Live : Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics announced their Q1 results on 29 Jul, 2024, revealing a significant 76.12% decrease in revenue compared to the same period last year. However, the company saw a remarkable 198.9% increase in profits year-over-year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics experienced a substantial 96.18% growth in revenue and a 278.05% surge in profits.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses for the company rose by 15.62% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 17.14% year-over-year.

The operating income also showed positive growth, with a 190.73% increase quarter-over-quarter and a 164% rise year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.84, marking a 200% increase year-over-year.

Furthermore, Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics delivered impressive returns to its investors, with a 12.64% return in the last 1 week, 42.25% return in the last 6 months, and a 52.7% year-to-date return.

As of now, Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics holds a market capitalization of 209.33 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of 224.33 and 112.1 respectively.

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1.550.79+96.18%6.48-76.12%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.320.28+15.62%0.27+17.14%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.10.07+33.11%0.12-17.77%
Total Operating Expense1.370.99+38.71%6.76-79.76%
Operating Income0.18-0.2+190.73%-0.28+164%
Net Income Before Taxes0.97-0.43+323.71%0.26+267.08%
Net Income0.79-0.44+278.05%0.26+198.9%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.84-0.47+278.72%0.28+200%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.79Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹1.55Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

