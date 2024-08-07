Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 3.16% YOY

Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 1.32% YoY & profit increased by 3.16% YoY

Livemint
Published7 Aug 2024, 11:28 AM IST
Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Q1 Results Live
Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Q1 Results Live

Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Q1 Results Live : Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts declared their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 1.32% & the profit increased by 3.16% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 19.88% and the profit decreased by 45.59%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 11.73% q-o-q & increased by 6.07% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 37.72% q-o-q & increased by 3.63% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.71 for Q1 which increased by 3.04% Y-o-Y.

Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts has delivered -11.87% return in the last 1 week, -9.15% return in last 6 months and 26.93% YTD return.

Currently the Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts has a market cap of 1820.54 Cr and 52wk high/low of 422.65 & 212.7 respectively.

Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue92.81115.84-19.88%91.6+1.32%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total26.0329.49-11.73%24.54+6.07%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.33.32-0.6%3.6-8.33%
Total Operating Expense69.4178.27-11.32%69.02+0.57%
Operating Income23.437.57-37.72%22.58+3.63%
Net Income Before Taxes22.7935.1-35.07%19.39+17.53%
Net Income16.9831.21-45.59%16.46+3.16%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.714.98-45.58%2.63+3.04%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹16.98Cr
₹92.81Cr
First Published:7 Aug 2024, 11:28 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsTaj GVK Hotels & Resorts Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 3.16% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    326.55
    11:30 AM | 7 AUG 2024
    20.35 (6.65%)

    Tata Power

    428.50
    11:30 AM | 7 AUG 2024
    -8.3 (-1.9%)

    Bharat Electronics

    294.60
    11:30 AM | 7 AUG 2024
    7.3 (2.54%)

    Tata Steel

    152.55
    11:30 AM | 7 AUG 2024
    2.3 (1.53%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Oil India

    614.80
    11:24 AM | 7 AUG 2024
    43.5 (7.61%)

    ADANI WILMAR

    390.40
    11:24 AM | 7 AUG 2024
    25.75 (7.06%)

    Safari Industries India

    2,282.20
    11:21 AM | 7 AUG 2024
    142.95 (6.68%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    326.50
    11:24 AM | 7 AUG 2024
    20.3 (6.63%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,289.00-804.00
      Chennai
      71,257.00-675.00
      Delhi
      70,704.00-319.00
      Kolkata
      70,842.00-741.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue