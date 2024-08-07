Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 3.16% YOY

Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 1.32% YoY & profit increased by 3.16% YoY

Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Q1 Results Live : Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts declared their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 1.32% & the profit increased by 3.16% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 19.88% and the profit decreased by 45.59%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 11.73% q-o-q & increased by 6.07% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 37.72% q-o-q & increased by 3.63% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.71 for Q1 which increased by 3.04% Y-o-Y.

Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts has delivered -11.87% return in the last 1 week, -9.15% return in last 6 months and 26.93% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently the Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts has a market cap of ₹1820.54 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹422.65 & ₹212.7 respectively.

Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 92.81 115.84 -19.88% 91.6 +1.32% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 26.03 29.49 -11.73% 24.54 +6.07% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.3 3.32 -0.6% 3.6 -8.33% Total Operating Expense 69.41 78.27 -11.32% 69.02 +0.57% Operating Income 23.4 37.57 -37.72% 22.58 +3.63% Net Income Before Taxes 22.79 35.1 -35.07% 19.39 +17.53% Net Income 16.98 31.21 -45.59% 16.46 +3.16% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.71 4.98 -45.58% 2.63 +3.04%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹16.98Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹92.81Cr

