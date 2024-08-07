Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 3.16% YOY

Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Q1 Results Live : Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts declared their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 1.32% & the profit increased by 3.16% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 19.88% and the profit decreased by 45.59%.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 11.73% q-o-q & increased by 6.07% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 37.72% q-o-q & increased by 3.63% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.71 for Q1 which increased by 3.04% Y-o-Y.
Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts has delivered -11.87% return in the last 1 week, -9.15% return in last 6 months and 26.93% YTD return.
Currently the Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts has a market cap of ₹1820.54 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹422.65 & ₹212.7 respectively.
Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|92.81
|115.84
|-19.88%
|91.6
|+1.32%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|26.03
|29.49
|-11.73%
|24.54
|+6.07%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.3
|3.32
|-0.6%
|3.6
|-8.33%
|Total Operating Expense
|69.41
|78.27
|-11.32%
|69.02
|+0.57%
|Operating Income
|23.4
|37.57
|-37.72%
|22.58
|+3.63%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|22.79
|35.1
|-35.07%
|19.39
|+17.53%
|Net Income
|16.98
|31.21
|-45.59%
|16.46
|+3.16%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.71
|4.98
|-45.58%
|2.63
|+3.04%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹16.98Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹92.81Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar