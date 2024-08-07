Hello User
Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 3.16% YOY

Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 3.16% YOY

Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 1.32% YoY & profit increased by 3.16% YoY

Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Q1 Results Live

Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Q1 Results Live : Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts declared their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 1.32% & the profit increased by 3.16% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 19.88% and the profit decreased by 45.59%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 11.73% q-o-q & increased by 6.07% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 37.72% q-o-q & increased by 3.63% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.71 for Q1 which increased by 3.04% Y-o-Y.

Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts has delivered -11.87% return in the last 1 week, -9.15% return in last 6 months and 26.93% YTD return.

Currently the Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts has a market cap of 1820.54 Cr and 52wk high/low of 422.65 & 212.7 respectively.

Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue92.81115.84-19.88%91.6+1.32%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total26.0329.49-11.73%24.54+6.07%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.33.32-0.6%3.6-8.33%
Total Operating Expense69.4178.27-11.32%69.02+0.57%
Operating Income23.437.57-37.72%22.58+3.63%
Net Income Before Taxes22.7935.1-35.07%19.39+17.53%
Net Income16.9831.21-45.59%16.46+3.16%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.714.98-45.58%2.63+3.04%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹16.98Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹92.81Cr

