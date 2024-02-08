Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 42.39% YoY

Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 5.43% & the profit increased by 42.39% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 24.28% and the profit increased by 115.78%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.9% q-o-q & increased by 8.76% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 104.55% q-o-q & increased by 25.17% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹4.91 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 42.32% Y-o-Y.

Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts has delivered 25.06% return in the last 1 week, 15.13% return in the last 6 months, and 39.72% YTD return.

Currently, Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts has a market cap of ₹2003.94 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹326.2 & ₹173.05 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 111.13 89.42 +24.28% 105.41 +5.43% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 25.57 24.61 +3.9% 23.51 +8.76% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.45 3.58 -3.63% 3.63 -4.96% Total Operating Expense 74.23 71.38 +3.99% 75.93 -2.24% Operating Income 36.9 18.04 +104.55% 29.48 +25.17% Net Income Before Taxes 34.62 15.94 +117.19% 25.82 +34.08% Net Income 30.77 14.26 +115.78% 21.61 +42.39% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.91 2.27 +116.3% 3.45 +42.32%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹30.77Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹111.13Cr

