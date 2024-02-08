Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 42.39% YoY

Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 5.43% & the profit increased by 42.39% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 24.28% and the profit increased by 115.78%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.9% q-o-q & increased by 8.76% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 104.55% q-o-q & increased by 25.17% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹4.91 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 42.32% Y-o-Y.
Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts has delivered 25.06% return in the last 1 week, 15.13% return in the last 6 months, and 39.72% YTD return.
Currently, Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts has a market cap of ₹2003.94 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹326.2 & ₹173.05 respectively.
Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|111.13
|89.42
|+24.28%
|105.41
|+5.43%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|25.57
|24.61
|+3.9%
|23.51
|+8.76%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.45
|3.58
|-3.63%
|3.63
|-4.96%
|Total Operating Expense
|74.23
|71.38
|+3.99%
|75.93
|-2.24%
|Operating Income
|36.9
|18.04
|+104.55%
|29.48
|+25.17%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|34.62
|15.94
|+117.19%
|25.82
|+34.08%
|Net Income
|30.77
|14.26
|+115.78%
|21.61
|+42.39%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.91
|2.27
|+116.3%
|3.45
|+42.32%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹30.77Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹111.13Cr
