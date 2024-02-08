Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 42.39% YoY

Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 42.39% YoY

Livemint

Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 5.43% YoY & Profit Increased by 42.39% YoY

Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Q3 FY24 Results Live

Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 5.43% & the profit increased by 42.39% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 24.28% and the profit increased by 115.78%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.9% q-o-q & increased by 8.76% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 104.55% q-o-q & increased by 25.17% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 4.91 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 42.32% Y-o-Y.

Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts has delivered 25.06% return in the last 1 week, 15.13% return in the last 6 months, and 39.72% YTD return.

Currently, Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts has a market cap of 2003.94 Cr and 52wk high/low of 326.2 & 173.05 respectively.

Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue111.1389.42+24.28%105.41+5.43%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total25.5724.61+3.9%23.51+8.76%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.453.58-3.63%3.63-4.96%
Total Operating Expense74.2371.38+3.99%75.93-2.24%
Operating Income36.918.04+104.55%29.48+25.17%
Net Income Before Taxes34.6215.94+117.19%25.82+34.08%
Net Income30.7714.26+115.78%21.61+42.39%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.912.27+116.3%3.45+42.32%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹30.77Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹111.13Cr

